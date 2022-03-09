Cotton Fest postponed to April

Cotton Fest-goers will still be able to sing along and dance to their favourite songs at the festival despite the organiser’s, Riky Rick’s untimely death. The late rapper was responsible for the lifestyle festival which sees dozens of artists perform on various stages over two days.

Story continues below Advertisment

Earlier this year, Riky himself made the announcement of the festival’s return, but things hung in the balance when the artist died recently. On Wednesday, March 9, the Cotton Fest team said with the ongoing flood of love and support from the public, as well as the South African entertainment industry at large, the two-day sold out festival planned for later this month, will still go ahead, but is postponed to April. “Following the endless endearing tributes and messages from across the globe over the past two weeks, the decision, together with Riky Rick’s family, was made to move forward with the highly anticipated lifestyle festival,” organisers said.

Riky created the festival to merge both well-known and young emerging SA artists. It’s well known for showcasing the diversity in various music genres with the aim of fusing the gaps within the different local movements. Riky’s wife, Bianca Naidoo said: “We have to continue to keep his spirit and legacy alive.

Story continues below Advertisment

“What better way to do this than to continue the work Riky has already started. Cotton Fest needs to go ahead as planned by him! His love and belief in showcasing young and upcoming talent is unquestionable, which is how Cotton Fest came about a few years back. “And in his own words – we never die, we multiply! Let’s build on this energy, and continue to spread the love and light at a time when we need it the most,” said Naidoo. Cotton Fest will now take place on April 23 and 24 in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisment