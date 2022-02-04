Cotton Fest tickets sold out

Tickets for the upcoming Cotton Fest are sold out. There has been a deep hunger for the festival’s return and the proof is in the tickets being sold out.

If a person is still planning on purchasing tickets they will have to play a game of chance and wait to see if they become available online once again. Founder rapper Riky Rick took to Twitter to share the good news, or bad news, depending on how you look at it. "It’s bad, it says sold out for both days but keep checking the site because if someone doesn’t pay for their tickets in time, the ticket becomes available again," he tweeted.

Excitement is definitely in the air after a one-year break in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It’s bad, it says sold out for both days but keep checking the site because if someone doesn’t pay for their tickets in time, the ticket becomes available again. DON’T GIVE UP. WE NEVER DIE. WE MULTIPLY. pic.twitter.com/j5wKxUwYpd — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 2, 2022 Only time will tell if organisers will be adding more tickets for the festival. While there is a strong desire for more tickets to be added, there is the pandemic to still worry about. Cotton Fest organisers told IOL Entertainment that the outcome of the state of disaster address would determine if additional tickets would be added.

“All decisions regarding increasing ticket numbers for the festival will be discussed post the outcome of the state of disaster address when it is set to happen later this month. This will be done in consultation with all stakeholders and partners involved,” said Melanie Ramjee. The third annual Cotton Fest is set to take place on March 19 and 20 in Newtown, Johannesburg, under the theme "University and Campus". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) The university of Cotton Fest campus will offer a multi-layered university campus experience, including a concert, merch, cafeteria, sports area and even lockers for attendees to store their personal belongings.