Actor and playwright William Harding makes his directorial debut at The Market Theatre with his warm and witty, dark comedy "The Kings of the World".
Harding proves to be a classic triple threat as he doesn’t just direct the show, he’s the playwright and plays lead character David, a postgraduate student who fakes his way through the job market.
After his recent trip to Paris to “find himself” following a painful break-up, David tries to pick up the pieces and hopes to find a decent job. With zero work experience, he puts up an advert online pretending to be a copywriter and he’s about to get hired at a frozen pea company.
One quiet night David’s old friend Harry, played by Kaz MacFadden, pays him an unexpected visit and David lets him in on his secret. Harry sees an opportunity to secure the bag and he comes up with all sorts of innovative ways to cash in on the fake job application.
However, complications around the job soon arise and are further compounded when David’s drunken roommate Jefferson (Chris Djuma) returns home. As paranoia and desperation take over the night starts taking a bit of a darker turn.