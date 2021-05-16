DBN Gogo, Boity, Black Motion ready to take over Jozi this Africa Month

This Africa Month, Trace Africa, DStv channel 326, is hosting the mother of all street parties featuring Mzansi’s finest including Boity, DBN Gogo, Black Motion, Prince Kaybee and Lemon and Herb.

The event is set to place at the Altitude Beach in Fourways on Saturday, May 22.

Other artists who will take part in the Trace Take Over Party Metro FM’s Lerato Kganyago alongside DJ Speedsta, DJ Nel, DJ Fae Fae, 2PM DJs and Mdoovar.

The channel also announced their plans to launch a new “differentiated, memorable and unexpected” music experience for their audiences, with an injection of more locally produced songs.

Commenting on the event and the new direction the channel is undertaking, Trace managing director Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, said: “TRACE Africa has been established as the destination for African music with a huge support of Southern African music over the past few years.

“With the brand’s ongoing commitment of empowerment, we are excited about this new direction to inject more South African music onto the channel”

She added: “The channel will showcase up and coming as well as established Mzansi artists, creatives, movers and shakers.

“The channel will also play exclusively selected music from the rest of the continent, to celebrate the African flair that is mirrored in Mzansi.”

Launched in 2003, Trace is the first global ecosystem that leverages afro-urban entertainment to connect and empower the new generation and the creators.

Tickets to “Trace Africa Take Over Party” are priced at R200 via the channel’s website.

The doors open at 12pm.