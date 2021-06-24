Desmond Dube, Ben Voss ready to shake things up as panto season returns to Joburg Theatre

The cast and crew of Janice Honeyman’s “Cinderella” are gearing up for a massive comeback at the Joburg Theatre, after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Janice Honeyman’s telling of “Cinderella” is packed with an abundance of comedy, stunning spectacle, beautiful costumes and, of course, the legendary panto moment when Cinderella is transformed from rags to riches and whisked off to the ball – with the help of a little dusting of Fairy Godmother magic.

South African Andrew Timm has joined the team for the first time as a production designer. Through three decades of experience as a director, designer and writer in the entertainment industry, Timm’s career highlights include creative director of staging for the live broadcasts of “X-Factor South Africa” and five years of staging gospel’s acclaimed “Joyous Celebration”. He currently directs music videos for the world-famous Ndlovu Youth Choir.

“Being appointed production designer for ’Cinderella’ is definitely a bucket list moment for me” admits Andrew. “With specially created animated content, we will transport the audience from the interior of a lavish castle, lit by hundreds of burning torches and candles, to the depths of a dark and foreboding forest complete with the glowing eyes of unknown creatures blinking in the darkness. “The set virtually becomes another character in the show, because it can and will have a life of its own. The possibilities are endless!”

Echoing Timms statement, Honeyman said: “It’s going to be such a jol working closely with Andrew Timm this year. “Everything will be geared to retain the best of what has made our pantos so popular in the past – the audience involvement traditions of the genre, my sly but purposeful double entendres, the unwrapping of the fairy tale itself through good and evil – but now adding the best of what technology and visual effects can offer to take the panto into the future. “I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room again!”

Desmond Dube, Ben Voss and Bongi Mthombeni. Picture: Supplied The show stars Desmond Dube and Ben Voss as the perennially hilarious Ugly Sisters, Bongi Mthombeni as Buttons, Kiruna-Lind Devar in the title role, Kyle Grant as her Prince Charming, Dolly Louw as the Fairy Godmother and Graham Hopkins as Baron Horace Hard- Up. The pantomime will be choreographed by Nicol Sheraton, Dale-Ray Scheepers serves as both music arranger and musical director, Bronwen Lovegrove is costume co-ordinator and the sound design will be by Akhona Bozo. “We are excited to know that this most popular South African family show will definitely be back on our newly upgraded, iconic Mandela Stage,” says Joburg City Theatre’s CEO, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema.