‘DiepCity', ‘Skeem Saam’, ‘The Black Door’ bag nominations for the 6th Royalty Soapie Awards

Nominees for the sixth annual Royalty Soapie Awards have been announced and the SABC takes the lead with 60 nominations. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March, at 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

SABC1 leads the pack with 27 nominations, followed by S3’s “The Estate” with 23 nominations, and SABC2 receiving 10 nominations. SABC1’s “Skeem Saam” is nominated for The Outstanding TV Drama alongside “Binnelanders”, “DiepCity S2”, “House of Zwide”, “Scandal” and e.tv’s raunchy drama “The Black Door”. Outstanding Lead Actors nominations go to Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide in “House of Zwide”, Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Mogangwa and Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa in “Skeem Saam”, Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela and Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga in “The Estate” and Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in “The River”.

The Outstanding Lead Actress category nominees are Dawn Thandeka King as Thandiwe in “Diepcity S2”, Katlego Danke as Thathi in “Gomora”, Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane and Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela in “The Estate” and Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana and Tsholofelo Matshaba as Kedibone in “The River”. Longtime telenovela, “Generations: The Legacy” actors Samela Tyelbooi and Muzi Mthabela who play Nkosiyabo Cele and Ayanda Majola were nominated for the Outstanding Couple award, while popular SABC1 show “Uzalo” was nominated in a host of other categories. SABC3’s “The Estate” scored nominations in the categories including Outstanding Supporting Actor for Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo and Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Moliehi Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau among others.

Story continues below Advertisement

SABC2’s “7de Laan” 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards nominations include Outstanding Supporting Actress for Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies, Outstanding Young Performer for El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund 'Eddie' Peterson, Outstanding Female Villain for Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman and Outstanding Couple for Hildegardt Whites and Dirk Stoltz as Bonita and DeWet Basson. Daily TV drama lovers from across the country can get involved in deciding who’s going home with the public’s choice awards. Fans can vote in the category, Most Popular Show, Viewers Choice Best Actor and Viewers Choice Best Actress. Visit royaltysa.com to cast a vote. Read the full list of nominees here.