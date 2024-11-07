DJ Kent and Cassper Nyovest to headline the Joburg leg of ‘Friends of Amstel’

The Johannesburg leg of the “Friends of Amstel” premium music and lifestyle event promises to be an electrifying experience as it will feature some of the nation’s hottest talents. Following a successful run in Cape Town and Durban, the gathering’s grand finale will be staged in Jozi on Saturday, November 9.

It is set to be a fusion of top-tier music, exquisite lifestyle offerings and an enjoyable time with loved ones. “Friends of Amstel Johannesburg 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events of the year, with a line-up that promises an unforgettable experience,” a statement read. “Whether you’re here for the amapiano beats, the hip hop vibes,or just to enjoy premium beer with friends, this event has it all.”

It added that some of South Africa’s top acts will perform across two stages. The Amstel Main Stage will host the likes of Major League DJz, Kabza De Small, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Kelvin Momo, Sjava, Dlala Thukzin and Zee Nxumalo. They will be joined by K.O, Mörda, A-Reece, DJ Kent, amongst others.

Meanwhile, fans will get to experience some of the freshest talent and diverse sounds on the Amstel Radler Stage. They include Leemckrazy, Scotts Maphuma, Shake & Les, Tman Xpress, Maglera Doe Boy, Usimamane, Mellow & Sleazy and KMAT. Where: Syringa Park at the Avianto Estate in Muldersdrift.

When: Saturday, November 9. Cost: Tickets start from R600 and are available through Howler. Riana Nel will perform at ‘Afrikaans is Groot’. Picture: X. Afrikaans is Groot

One of the country’s biggest annual Afrikaans concerts kicks off in Pretoria on Friday, November 8. Founded in 2012, “Afrikaans is Groot” sold out nine concerts within 24 hours in 2022. “This impressive feat demonstrates the loyalty and love that Afrikaans-speaking people have for their language and the artists who create music in it,” a statement read.

Those who will take to the stage this weekend include Riana Nel, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jay du Plessis, Corlea, Dodo Nyoka, Ruhan du Toit and Die Piesangskille. They will be joined by Brendan Peyper, Ricus Nel, Appel, Riaan Benade, Chris Steyn, Bok van Blerk and Demi Lee Moore. Where: The SunBet Arena, Time Square in Menlyn Maine.

When: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm, Sunday, November 10, at 6pm, Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 17, at noon. Cost: Tickets start at R650 and are available through ITickets. Afro Soul sensation Maleh. Picture: Supplied Sikela... The Road to the Barbican

Taking the cue from the word Sikelela meaning “blessing” - from the first phrase in the South African national anthem , this event celebrates a tradition of Ingoma as a practice in the intimate exercise of liberation in action. “This special concert invites the visionaries from the current scene which is referred to as the avant-garde of the jazz and live music scene from South Africa,” a statement read. It is also the precursor to a celebration of South African Jazz at the Barbican Centre in London as part of the “London Jazz Festival” on November 24.

“The London iteration will take place two weeks after the Market Theatre concert and is titled ‘Sikelela, Thirty Years On’,” Siyabonga Mthembu, The Brother Moves On member and curator of the Johannesburg and London events said in a statement. Meanwhile, “Litsomo”, a collaborative project featuring indie folk storytellers Leomile, Muneyi and Kekelingo, will open the matinee show. Bokani Dyer and Andile Yenana will also take to the stage as a duo as they showcase the beauty of keys and synths.

The Brother Moves On, featuring Tumi Mogorosi, Malcolm Jiyane, Zu and Mthembu, will close the matinee show. “The matinee show is PG-friendly, so parents bring your kids for a musical blessing," Mthembu said. Other artists who will perform include Buhlebendalo and The Musical Queen of Maseru, Maleh.

The show is produced by Akum Agency and The Dig with support from The Department of Sports, Arts & Culture and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro). Where: The Market Theatre. When: Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.

Cost: Tickets range from R400 to R600 and are available through Webtickets. Singer-songwriter Ross Learmonth will perform at the ‘On The Lawn’s Riverside Sessions’ stage. Picture: Supplied. On The Lawn’s Riverside Sessions concert Ard Matthews, Ross Learmonth and Arno Carstens are set to rock “On The Lawn’s Riverside Sessions” stage.

“Riverside Sessions is designed for a perfect day out in nature, blending music, food and relaxation,” a statement read. “This line-up promises nonstop energy and unforgettable performances that cater to every music lover.” There will also be gourmet food and a range of drink options at the event.

“Curated food vendors and craft drink selections will ensure that there’s something delicious for everyone, so come hungry and ready to indulge.” The gathering is also family-friendly and children under three get in for free. “The open-air setting and ample space make it perfect for kids to enjoy the day as much as the adults,” the statement added.