Don't miss Janice Honeyman's enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' this panto season

Theatregoers are in for a treat there are several productions worth checking out. One of the most exciting offerings is Janice Honeyman’s magical pantomime, “Beauty and the Beast”, which runs from the end of October until late December at Joburg Theatre.

This spellbinding family-friendly show tells the story of Belle, a gorgeous and intelligent young woman, and Beast, a prince cursed by a wicked witch. In this timeless tale, Belle’s courage and kindness help Beast realise his true self, breaking the curse and changing their lives forever. Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, the CEO of Joburg Theatre, said: “It is an honour to bring such an inspiring story to life on stage at Joburg Theatre, as this timeless tale offers not only enchanting entertainment but also profound messages about inner beauty, acceptance, and the transformative power of love.”

A doyenne when it comes to pantos, Honeyman ensures the production is underpinned by humour while music director Dale Ray is tasked with delivering uplifting songs. As with previous pantos, the costumes are breathtaking as the impressive sets. The credit for both goes to Mariska Meyer and Johan Ferreira (lighting) as well as Andrew Tim, respectively. Khaya Ndlovu helms the choreography of the stellar cast.

Judy Ditchfield (Hecate Hex, the Wicked Witch), Bongi Archi (Dame Mama’Ama’Bali), Virtuous Kandemiri (Beauty/Belle), Jock Kleynhans (Prince Bastion/Beast) and Dylan Du Plessis (Gaviscon) for the principal cast on this production. Judy Ditchfield as Hecate Hex, the Wicked Witch, in Janice Honeyman’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ pantomime. Picture: Supplied The supporting cast includes Andile Magxaki, Bo Molefe, Brad Smith, Daniel Anderson, Daniel Geddes, Jackie Lulu, Jordan Rogers, Junior Geel, Justin Swartz, Kiruna-Lind Devar, Léa Blerk, Lesedi Rich, Simtandile Sityebi, Stuart Brown, Tarryn Heard, Tshego Molepo and Winnie Sue Maboea. Honeyman said: “With such a stellar cast of performers, we know that audiences will experience the magic and joy of this beloved tale. I am excited to bring a brand new story of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to all panto lovers, with interesting, new characters.

“Let’s celebrate love, friendship, and the power of inner beauty together.” Where: Mandela Stage, Joburg Theatre. When: October 31 - December 22.

Cost: Ticket prices vary between R200 - R370 and can be purchased online through Joburg Theatre box office or Webtickets. Splash and Leap! Dance lovers can look forward to this expressionistic, contemporary/ballet dance piece incorporating art

influenced by internationally renowned Australian artist, Ashvin Harrison. “Splash and Leap!”, which is part of the main programme for the Kucheza Africa Festival 2024/2025, is helmed by Janelle Claassen, a choreographer and director who drew inspiration from Harrison. The press release says she is inspired by how he mostly works with coal and acrylic paint, combining them into drawings that are designed to capture the beauty of everyday encounters, feelings and fantasies.

Claassen explained: “The dancer’s body is a work of art, creating shapes and patterns within a space, just like a visual artist creates a piece of art. I wanted to create a work of art depicting how the choreographer is the artist as well as the paintbrush, and the dancers are the paint splattered onto the canvas.” “I also drew inspiration from expressionistic and impressionistic art. Expressionistic art emphasizes intense emotions, distortion and the inner psyche while impressionistic art focuses on capturing the beauty of the world. “That is why I chose to combine contemporary dance with ballet. The ballet pieces focus on the beauty of the art creating lines and shapes while the contemporary symbolises the emotion that the artist felt while creating the piece of art.”

The dancers include Celia Byleveldt, Chantelle Ferreira, Charlize Vorster, Franco Lamprecht, Vivienne Dirkse van Schalkwyk, Bianka Botes, Nicola Tolmay, Saskia Teixeira, Chané Venter, Charldon Vosloo, Lisa de Wet, Tamia Marupen, Tyra Louw, Leanka Barnard, Monique Barnard, Phelang Chiloane, Marcel Venter, Temogo Phaka and Bongani Theophilas. Where: Drama Theatre at The State Theatre.

When: November 5 - 9. Cost: Tickets cost R150 and can be booked through Webtickets. André The Hilarious Hypnotist

On the back of a record-breaking run in the UK, André The Hilarious Hypnotist is back in South Africa and kicking off a once-off show at Emperors Palace’s Theatre of Marcellus. Supported by 30 years of experience in his hilarious hypnotic entertainment, he rose to fame in 1994 at the Victory Theatre in Johannesburg. Trained by the late Max Collie, he’s toured across the country and internationally.

If you are not sure what to expect, well André has, with the snap of his fingers, turned hypnotised volunteers into washing machines, typewriters, moon men and even a “Baywatch” lifeguard. The audience is guaranteed a good time with plenty of laughs. He said: “Bring your family and friends and dare them to go on stage. That always creates a lot of fun but brings out the best in our volunteers.

“If you have never been to a stage hypnosis show, now is the time to book your ticket as you are going to have such a ‘jol’ with laughter all the way.” By the way, by attending this show, you will automatically be considered for his TV show, “Skaterlag met André”, which will air on VIA (DStv channel 146) in January 2025. For more information on this, email: [email protected]. Where: Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace.