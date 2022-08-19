Dr Nobulali Dangazele shares her passion for developing young theatre audiences

Dr Nobulali Dangazele was first introduced to the arts in Grade 2 and this gave her the desire to introduce theatre to young audiences as early as possible. Dangazele forms part of the Schools Setworks Festival, now taking place at the Soweto Theatre.

The Soweto-born star flew in from Europe for the festival to showcase her latest theatre production “My Children, My Africa”. The play is based on Athol Fugard’s 1989 book, which presents an honest portrait of South Africa on the brink of a revolution, and it is also a testament to the power and potential of youth, hope and ideas. The play is set in South Africa and examines issues such as apartheid, race relations, and the effects of colonialism.

A scene from ‘My Children, My Africa’. Picture: Supplied It makes learners aware that during the 1980s, young people were leaders in the resistance against apartheid, especially against the Bantu education system. According to drama and literature researchers, when learners watch plays that are prescribed as school setworks, their vocabulary increases, they gain an enhanced knowledge of the plot and develop a greater tolerance as well as an improved ability to read the emotions of others. Playwright Nobulali Dangazele says her passion lies in taking theatre to schoolchildren. Picture: Supplied The UK-based South African playwright, producer and lecturer said through her vision is to take the South African arts to the global stage, her passion lies in taking theatre to schools.

“I recently showed my stage manager, Bra Elijah, a patch of the grass that I sat at outside the Joburg Theatre theatre where I sat as a second grader … I was coming to watch his show. “The first time I was in a theatre was in Grade 2. I started dancing at the age of 7. I always did school plays in primary school but when I was in Grade 11, my English teacher, Mrs Brown, asked me to audition for the role of Puck in ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’ by Shakespeare. I auditioned, got the part and we performed at a festival where I got an award. “And one of the adjudicators said, ‘it would be a loss to the arts if you didn’t pursue a career in the arts’.”

Dangazele said it was those words that encouraged her to study theatre and while at it she developed a passion for young audiences. “I studied how to develop an audience. My strategy was, ‘I'm gonna develop them from school because I know that there's a need, but then even over and above the need, I'm going to teach my audiences what theatre is. “Audience development is an important part of theatre-making. As you make theatre, you need to know who the audience is, what it is that you want your audience to receive and how it is that you want your audience to engage with the work.

“And part of it is actually spending time in the communities that you want to produce for, communicating with them, but also building a rapport, a relationship with them. “So that by the time the show comes on, they're not coming to just watch the show, they are coming to endorse your vision, purpose, and mission because they understand that it's greater than just people standing on stage.” Dr Nobulali Dangazele. Picture: Supplied Before joining the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Sandton, Dangazele thrived as an award-winning producer while pursuing a Master’s degree in dramatic arts.

After earning her Master’s at Wits, for which she was awarded the Mandela Rhodes scholarship, she started ShakeXperience, an Applied Theatre company best known for the award-winning African adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” as well as their teaching and learning methods. She later pursued a doctorate at Warwick Business School in the UK. Dangazele uses the arts to inform her research, teaching, and facilitation.