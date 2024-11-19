Entries now open for 12th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards

If you think you’ve got what it takes, entries are now open for the 12th annual Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards competition. The awards honour those who've made their mark on the comedy landscape over the last year, including stand-up comedians, comedic writers, comedic content creators, comedy festivals and ad agencies that produce the funniest ads in South Africa.

This year the awards have added two new categories: Winners’ Choice Award and Innovative Comedy Performance Award. Established to bolster the comedy sector, the awards endeavour to ensure the South African comedy scene can compete on a global stage. Over the years, heavyweights such as Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Tumi Morake, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, Marc Lottering, Robby Collins, Skhumba Hlophe, Celeste Ntuli, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Khanyisa Bunu, have been awarded for their significant contribution to South African comedy.

Last year, veteran comedian Lottering took home the Hall of Fame award, which celebrated his remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry. In true Lottering style, the crowd was left in stitches during his acceptance speech. Amid the jokes, Lottering said: “Oh my God, this is so well deserved ... Comedy, the voice of comedians in every country is so important, so we must never shut up ...

“Awards can not define who you are, I’ll say it again, awards can not define who you are, said every loser.” Entries are open for the following categories: Stand-Up Categories

Savanna Newcomer Award Breakthrough Act of the Year Award Headliner of the Year Award

Comedian of the Year Award Best Solo Show Award Best Comedy Festival/Show Award

The Joe Mafela Award Winners’ Choice Award Innovative Comedy Performance Award

Content Category Sauce of the Year Award To enter visit www.comicschoice.com.