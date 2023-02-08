Eric Miyeni confirms RapidLion – The South African Film Festival’s collaboration with UJ

RapidLion – The South African Film Festival is joining forces with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) as the festival makes its return in March. This year’s festival is set to take place from March 4 to 11.

The new collaboration will see UJ Arts Centre play host to the world’s only BRICS-focused film festival. In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the festival director, veteran actor and producer Eric Miyeni said the new partnership was “significant as it elevates the festival to education level”. “Some of the best film festivals in the world are linked to universities. It is extremely exciting for us to join this elite group. Having a university as a partner turns us into a teaching platform at the core,” said Miyeni.

UJ Arts & Culture, a division of the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture, is known for its world-class professional arts programmes. The institution prides itself on promoting the arts by collaborating with a robust range of partners and collaborators. “In March this year, the UJ Arts Centre will become home of the RapidLion – The South African Film Festival, featuring an exciting line-up of films from BRICS countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa,” shared Head of UJ Arts & Culture, Pieter Jacobs. “UJ Arts & Culture’s partnership with RapidLion Film Festival contributes meaningfully to the University’s arts and culture programme while at the same time affording us an opportunity to help elevate and cast a spotlight on new original content, which resonates with our vision to be an international University of choice, anchored in Africa, dynamically shaping the future.”

