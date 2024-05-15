Everyone’s favourite bear Disney’s ‘Winnie The Pooh’ heads to Peoples Theatre this Youth Month

This Youth Month Disney’s ‘Winnie The Pooh’ will be on stage at Peoples Theatre. This is the People's Theatre’s second magical musical of 2024. ‘Winnie the Pooh!’ by A.A. Milne needs no introduction and the large adventures in Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh Kids’ musical about Pooh and his friends who inhabit the wondrous Hundred Acre Wood is no different.

In this captivating tale, Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo, and not forgetting Eeyore are concerned entirely with the things that children are most interested in…friends, food, birthdays, tree houses and grand expeditions. “There are no better stories for sharing, reading aloud or for finding one’s way back to the essence of childhood”, said Director Jill Girard. Pooh and Christopher’s playmates are a diverse bunch of stuffed animal friends that hold human characteristics like; shyness, being adventurous, companionship and inquisitiveness, which kids and audiences of all ages will draw great lessons from.

Disney’s Winnie The Pooh is the perfect outing for kiddies to enjoy this Youth Month in June. Picture: Supplied/Roy McGrath Together with innovative direction, creative audience participation, a spectacular set, great costumes, top professional actors and the magic of music, the rendition of Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’ is set to be a sure winner and is ideal for young and old alike!! Disney’s ‘Winnie The Pooh’ is the perfect outing for kiddies to enjoy this Youth Month in June. Igniting young imaginations and instilling valuable teachings through the #TheatreInEducation show. Girard adds: “Come along to the People’s Theatre for this fantastic musical that seeks to remind us all about the simple joys of that childlike abandon that will find you “doing nothing…or at least nothing that has to do with anything.”