Experience Brickfair 2023, Africa’s premier LEGO exhibition

Boasting a grand showcase of LEGO creations crafted by passionate enthusiasts hailing from the country’s top three LEGO User Groups (LUGs).

Brickfair 2023 stands as Africa’s premier LEGO exhibition, presented in partnership between Menlyn Park and the Menlyn LEGO Certified Store.

This event offers a unique opportunity to not only admire the incredible LEGO structures but also to connect with the talented individuals who breathe life into these bricks.

Furthermore, this year’s expo will be covered by Beyond The Brick TV, the international YouTube sensation dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts which is a Brickfair and Menlyn Park first.

This Brickfair is set to be bigger than previous years - fitting as Menlyn Park is the biggest shopping centre in Africa with a GLA of over 177 000m2 and over 400-stores of retail heaven.