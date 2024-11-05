Exploring powerful themes in 'The Suit' and other exciting theatre shows this November

Sello Maake kaNcube is back on stage for Can Themba’s powerful tale, “The Suit”. The inimitable actor, who has a rich legacy in theatre and television, is a marvel to watch on stage.

As someone who takes his craft seriously, the sexagenarian thespian is meticulous when it comes to doing justice to any character he is entrusted with. This production recently returned from a successful run at the National Arts Festival. To call this production an institute would be no understatement.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the story was first adapted by Mothobi Mutloatse, Barney Simon and Themba and presented at the Market Theatre with Simon as director and subsequently staged internationally. Thirty years later, it is still going. This time for a run at the Theatre on the Square. Set in Sophiatown, “The Suit” was penned by Themba, a banned investigative journalist and author.

It was a volatile time for people of colour with forced removals under the Group Areas Act. This story centres on Philemon, who discovers his wife Matilda has been unfaithful. When her lover flees after being discovered, he does so in his birthday suit. With his suit left behind, Philemon uses it as a cruel reminder to Matilda, who is forced to treat the suit as a guest accompanying them through every moment of the day.

Maake KaNcube helms this production and is joined by co-stars Tshireletso Nkoane, Job Kubatsi and Lebohang Motaung. The award-winning J.Bobs Tshabalala takes the director’s seat in the production. There are many powerful themes in this production, which explores love, betrayal, revenge and destructive intolerance.

Where: Theatre on the Square. When: Runs until November 16, 7.30pm. Cost: The dinner and show packages can be booked via www.theatreonthesquare.co.za or Computicket.

Disney’s Aladdin For a more family-friendly offering, check out “Disney’s Aladdin” at Peoples Theatre. In this production, Aladdin, a charming street urchin, embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his larger-than-life friend, the Genie. Together, they set out on a mission to protect Princess Jasmine’s throne.

Nomakhosi Mkhonza as Princess Jasmine, Katlego Nche as Sultan and Raymond Skinner as Aladdin in ‘Disney’s Aladdin’. Picture: Supplied This timeless tale will resonate with the young and the young at heart as it unpacks themes of hope, friendship, love and a sense of family. Director Jill Girard said: “The enchanting story of ‘Aladdin’ combines all the elements of exciting live entertainment. “The musical will captivate the young audiences and remind grown-ups that there is a child-like sparkle in all of us. There is no better way to end off the year!”

The cast comprises Raymond Skinner as Aladdin, Nomakhosi Mkhonza as Princess Jasmine, Luciano Zuppa as Genie and various characters, Sean McGrath as Jafar, Joelle McGrath as Iago and various characters, and Katlego Nche as Sultan, Carpet and various characters. With a stunning set, colourful costumes, infectious music and an ensemble cast, this production is sure to take audiences on an unforgettable ride. Where: Peoples Theatre.

When: runs until December 22. Performance times are 9am and 11am, Tuesdays to Fridays; 10.30am and 2.30pm on weekends and school holidays. Cost: tickets cost R165. Call the box office to find out more. How to date like a F@#$&*! grown up! The Musical

With a title like that, how could you not be a little curious? This musical comedy centres on four youngsters searching for love and a connection. The journey takes them through various experiences from failed first dates and awkward encounters to cringe one-liners and dating app blunders. Don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom, though.

The production is offset by upbeat tracks that will leave you yearning to pull out your best moves in the aisles and romantic ballads that will have you reaching for the tissues. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions as the four characters discover a lot about themselves, too. Underpinned by witty dialogue, eclectic contemporary music and relatable characters, the show explores themes of vulnerability, authenticity, and the importance of embracing one's true self in the pursuit of meaningful relationships.