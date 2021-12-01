'Friends of Amstel SA' postponed amid Covid-19 concerns, says organisers

Just three days before the event was scheduled to take place, organisers have decided to postpone the highly anticipated “Friends of Amstel SA” event. The decision to postpone it was made due to safety concerns over the rising Covid-19 numbers across the country.

A press release from the event’s PR company, Azania Public read: “A new date will be communicated when the organisers of the event, Heineken SA and its associated partners, are able to create a safe environment for patrons and music lovers. “Heineken SA, upholding its safety first values, would like to play a part in ensuring a safe festive season for all, so they have chosen to reschedule ’Friends of Amstel SA’ for a time when everyone can enjoy themselves responsibly.” The “Friends of Amstel SA” music experience has been around for several years now.

Earlier this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the organisers hosted a virtual event that featured the likes of DBN Gogo, Dinho, Spokenpriestess, Zaimaya and global star Wizkid. This latest instalment's line-up, which has now been postponed, was set to include big hitters such as Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Mr JazziQ, Lamiez Holworthy, Lulo Cafe, Oscar Mbo, Da Capo, Big Zulu and Sjava. Wizkid, who is playing at a sold-out The O2 arena on Wednesday, was set to be the headliner.