Get ready, foodies! The Mzansi Food & Drink festival promises to be the biggest and finest on the African continent

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Mzansi Food & Drink Show promises to be the biggest and finest culinary show on the African continent. Picture: Johan Spies

The Mzansi Food & Drink Show promises to be the biggest and finest culinary show on the African continent. Picture: Johan Spies

The Mzansi Food & Drink Show promises to be the biggest and finest culinary show on the African continent. Picture: Johan Spies

Published 1h ago

With many food festivals across the country, South Africa’s food scene is booming with home-grown produce and delicious local flavours.

In SA, every dish has its own story that connects the soul straight to food. You can taste every dish with a fantastic diversity of flavour.

If you love food festivals, then you should not miss this new Mzansi Food & Drink Show, which promises to be the biggest and finest culinary show on the African continent.

The show was launched last week in Johannesburg by RX Africa, the company behind some of the country’s premier events, including Decorex JHB, Comic Con Africa, Africa Travel Week and FAME Week Africa.

Taking place at the Kyalami Convention Centre from June 15 to 17, 2024, the festival will incorporate previous events including the hugely successful and popular Coffee & Chocolate Expo and Fire & Feast, with new additions Fine Food & Wine, Bar & Good Spirits, and the Mzansi Food Market.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy food and drink tastings, cooking demos, masterclasses, special offers and a marketplace filled with gastronomic delights.

Portfolio director of the show Hanli Goncalves said they believe South Africans are ready for a food show of this stature and they are determined to make it the biggest and the best culinary show on the African continent.

“It will be the stage on which local culinary personalities will strut their stuff and all the latest foods and trends are on offer, with something for the whole family and for all tastes,” said Goncalves.

Managing director of RX Africa Carol Weaving said they are in the business of building businesses, so everyone can thrive whoever and wherever they are.

Weaving said, as Africa’s leading exhibition and event organiser, RX Africa works with relevant government entities, stakeholders and industry movers and shakers to connect trade, consumers, investors and business to bring about the best events on the African continent and The Mzansi Food & Drink Show will definitely be one of them.

Master of ceremonies at the launch event, chef Mokgadi Itsweng, said: “We are so ready for a food and drinks event of this calibre. South Africans are well known for their love of all things food and drinks related.

“We all enjoy sharing eating and drinking experiences with friends and family, and our cuisine reflects the diverse range of culinary traditions embodied by the various communities that inhabit our country.”

