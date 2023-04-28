Get ready to ‘Pop Bottles’ and get social this weekend

“Pop Bottles” is back this weekend with A-listers filling up the line-up. The popular lifestyle experience is set to explode in a series of events over the next few months, starting on Sunday, April 30, at the James & Ethel Grey Park in Melrose, Johannesburg.

The event is best known for its hip hop and house playlists and the organisers wanted to keep it authentic while adding some hot amapiano and Afrobeats tunes into the mix. The line-up includes award winning artist Blxckie alongside iconic DJs, PH, KOTW, Milkshake and Ayanda MVP. New generation masters of the decks Shilly Mingz, Devlin, Jovis and Slade are also included. Word on the street is that this event is set to be the best one yet and the bar has been set quite high to guarantee a jol of note.

Its the long weekend, so its okay to party on into the next morning. Remaining aligned to the true intrinsics of the “Pop Bottles” event, this laid back Sunday gathering is a celebration of positive living and success and everyone is invited! Tickets range from R250 and doors open from 12pm.

For the more social bunch, why not kick off the weekend with “Social Saturdays”, creating an inclusive space of sharing food, drinks, music and vibes for all kinds of moods. The Radisson RED in Rosebank is set to be the ultimate gathering spot for the elite partygoers and social butterflies this weekend. The hotel is also accommodating those who want to party and stay the night, with special packages on offer.

But if you’re just looking to party and go, ticket prices vary between R150 - R200 and can be purchased via Quicket. Doors open at 1pm. Africa Unite Charity

If you’re a patriotic South African with a passion for your heritage, you’ve got to get down to the Africa Unite Charity Initiative this weekend. Express your African heritage through a tattoo and form part of a world record attempt at the same time. The initiative appeals to patrons to get the African continent tattooed as a part of the record attempt.

Tattoo artists from Eye Candi Tattoos will be tattooing non-stop for 24 hours. Where: Magic Bar, Carnival City. When: Saturday, April 29.

Cost: R200 - R700 with profits going to a good cause. Mbuso Khoza Live at the Basement

Award winning vocalist and songwriter Mbuso Khoza is set to bless the Artivist music venue with a special offering that sees him performing a unique set that incorporates two alumni from the “Mbuso Khoza Institute for Culture”. This unique event is part of a series of Johannesburg fund-raiser events where Mbuso is aiming to raise money for the Institute. Among the major projects that it (the institute) has successfully curated, is the battle of “Isandlwana Lecture” and “Amahubo symposium” in partnership with the Wits School of Art.

The aim of this fund-raiser musical experience is to keep the Institute operational without relying on funding, but rather on their talents to raise the funds they need to achieve their goals as an organisation. Where: Untitled Basement, Reserve Street, Braamfontein. When: Friday, April 28.

Cost: R250 via Quicket. Metrohome in Jozi Metrohome is an intimate, collective space for artists and audiences to explore, experiment, connect and collaborate.

The event aims to give fresh artists opportunities to perform and learn from more established artists, offering dedicated slots on each line-up for ‘fresh sounds’. This is the third edition of the relaunch series and the first time hosting artists in Joburg. The event is set in the Breezeblock courtyard for a cosy evening of diverse sounds and features The Charles Gene Suite and Tubatsi Moloi, Club Valley, among others. Where: 29 Chiswick St, Brixton.