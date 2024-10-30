Get spooked with Que DJ’s ‘Ghost World’ Halloween celebration

Get ready for some spooky beats as Que DJ launches “Ghost World,” an elevated Halloween experience set to take place at Carfax on October 31. This Thursday, Newtown's Carfax will be transformed into a paranormal world, complete with costumes, music, and an exciting atmosphere for an unmatched evening of spooky enjoyment.

The Gqom powerhouse, Que DJ, introduces “Ghost World,” an immersive experience created to produce an unforgettable night of exhilarating beats in a chilling atmosphere. It blends the pulsing beats of some of the top local and worldwide DJs and performers with the tricks, treats, and excitement of Halloween. Horror, thriller, and music fans are invited to go all out and step into the creative world of horror.

Dress in your best spooky attire, whether as a movie character, beloved superhero, despicable villain, iconic pop star, or scream queen-the choice is yours. Headlining this spooky night is Gqom powerhouse Que DJ, in collaboration with MTV Base and Johnnie Walker Blonde. His vision is to make “Ghost World” an annual event that music enthusiasts can look forward to every Halloween. The premier edition features Thebe Magugu, DBN Gogo, KMat, Kamo WW, and Lelowhatsgood, among others, promising an unforgettable night of electrifying soundtracks.