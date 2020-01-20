Bebe Winans. Picture: Instagram

The six-time Grammy Award winner Benjamin, "BeBe" Winans will be gracing the SA shores this March. The American gospel and R&B sensation will take his ''Born for This - The Musical Experience" to the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on March 20, before heading to Durban to perform at the Durban ICC on March 21.

After 10 years working behind the scenes on projects such as serving as a former Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network’s latest scripted series, “Greenleaf” he moves back into the forefront with a new album, his first solo album in nearly 10 years, "Need You", and plans to bring his critically acclaimed original musical "Born for This" to Broadway.

As a solo artist, Winans has released eight albums with guest appearances from friends as diverse as Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, David Foster and Anita Baker and is known for his jaw-dropping performances on some of the most important and star-studded musical specials of the past decades.

South Africa can look forward to Winans performing some of his best-known hits that have cemented his status as a legendary artist worldwide.