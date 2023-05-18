Grab your friends and make the ‘Jameson Distillery on Tour’ an experience to remember

With the cold wet weather being the talk of the town over the last few days, here’s something to lift your spirits this weekend - the “Jameson Distillery on Tour”. As such, why not ensure you have your winter wear on and go experience this event, which is back after a long break thanks to Covid-19 putting the kibosh into most outdoors events.

The tour returns with a new and improved experience, inviting all Jameson lovers to explore the famous distillery from Bow Street, Dublin, with a South African touch. Marketing Activation Manager on Jameson Irish Whiskey, Sheila Chisina said: “We are super excited to be bringing back the Jameson Distillery on Tour to Joburg following an incredibly successful stint in Cape Town in December last year. “We pride ourselves in the rich history of our brand and want to share the over 240-year heritage with those who have supported us along the way.

“This experience in many ways brings together kindred spirits from all walks of life to learn about our whiskey and have fun while doing so.” Along with the whiskey tasting experience, guests can enjoy the variety of sensorial experiences from a number of options on offer from May 18 - 28 at Hyde ark Corner, Sandton. The event will see patrons be introduced to a whiskey tasting experience hosted by Jameson Brand Ambassador, Joe Human, entertainment by DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Kabza de Small, Ami Faku, MFR Souls, Fiflaaa, JazziQ, Vinny & Christos, and many others on different days.

A pop-up self care bar, games, food trucks and more on display. Tickets are available from Computicket starting at R299. Each ticket purchase comes with a free R50 Uber voucher. Dr Winnie Mashaba . Picture: Supplied OTHER EVENTS WORTH CHECKING OUT “Relebogile Tour”

Celebrate 25 years of music with Dr Winnie Mashaba at her “Relebogile Tour”. The multiple award-winning gospel singer will take guests on a fulfilling journey of her music. She started her career in 1998 while she was in grade 11. Gospel musician Solly Moholo took her under his musical wing.

Moholo returned to Pretoria with her to start off the career that is now 25 years in the making. Fans will be treated to a night of entertainment by the queen of gospel. Where: Meropa Conference Centre, Meropa Casino, Ivypark, Polokwane. When: May 20.

Cost: R300 via Computicket. Headliner: Sjava. Picture: Supplied “Bassline Fest” “Bassline Fest 2023” is set to light up the stage with top acts in celebration of Africa Day.

Headliner is Sjava and it also features DBN GOGO, Simmy, Afrotronix from Chad/Canada, Scurru Fitchada from Cape Verde/Portugal, Fayazer from Reunion Island and the Planetoids from Germany featuring SA/ Zambian Namakau Star. The festival is set to be a day of music and celebration of humanity, resilience, creativity and talent from African soil. Patrons will experience the sounds of indie rock music with techno punk, house, afro pop, maskandi driven R&B and amapiano.

And the festival is coupled with high end fashion, arts and craft, food stalls and bars to keep you refreshed. Where: Constitution Hill, Braamfontein, Johannesburg. When: May 20 at 3pm.