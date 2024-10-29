After touring locally and internationally for the last few years, Gregory Maqoma’s “Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero” returns to the Market Theatre, where it premiered in 2017, for a limited run. The production is inspired by the character Toloki in legendary novelist, poet and playwright Zakes Mda’s novels “Ways of Dying” and “Cion”.

Interestingly, the production coincides with Vuyani Dance Theatre’s 25th anniversary programme. In a recent interview with Maqoma, who, aside from his numerous awards over the years, is celebrated as a dancer, choreographer, teacher, writer, curator and artistic director, he remains as animated about this dance production as he was when he first introduced it. He said: “It is inspired by two books and the character that was penned so wonderfully by writer and novelist, Professor Zakes Mda. I was hugely inspired by the professional mourner who goes from funeral to funeral.

“When I was thinking of the work, it was around the same time when we were experiencing a lot of killings, particularly of women and children within our society. “And I wanted to create a piece of work that was reflective of that in terms of gathering together and sharing a collective grief or being asked to confront death not as a natural phenomenon but as actions of others over the other.” Maqoma continued: “So for me, again it was reminding us that humanity still exists and we need to come together to grieve because we experience death in one way or the other.”

The principal dancers are Otto Nhlapo as Toloki, Roseline as Moria and Monica Magoro as the mother of the runaway slaves. The supporting cast includes Noko Moeketsi, Tshepo Molusi, Gilbert Goliath and Nkosana Fakude. On the musical side, Simphiwe Bonongo is the beatboxer with Xolisile Bongwana, Sibusiso Shongwe and

Thabang Mkhwanazi as the singers. Maqoma couldn’t help but sing the praises of Nhlapo, who took over from him as the lead dancer while he helms the show as the director. A scene from the stage production, ‘Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero’. Picture: Supplied He said: “Several years later, we are coming back and the lead is played by Otto, an amazing dancer and choreographer. The company just returned from the US after a very successful tour.”

And it has toured Europe as well. Maqoma added: “It’s been on the road for quite some time. It’s toured Holland, France and Germany. It really has travelled quite extensively. “Wherever we have taken it in the world, everyone relates to it as everyone goes through a difficult period of loss and grief.”

As someone who has had his feet firmly planted in the industry for some time, Maqoma weighed in on whether dance as a performing art gets a fair shake. He said: “Dance has always been like the stepchild of the arts. I mean, ironically, it is the greatest exponent in the arts. I never understood the notion that it should be in the backdrop of everything else that the arts can offer. “There isn’t enough being done to elevate the visibility of dance in terms of the support from our government and private sector.

“But it's there. It’s making waves internationally. It is really the greatest exponent in the arts currently and it does deserve the support.” Looking ahead, he said there are already plans afoot for a tour of France in 2025 as well as the US. “For the next four or five years, I predict it will still be on the road,” he said.

Where: John Kani, Market Theatre. When: October 31 - November 3, 7pm. Cost: R250 through Webtickets.

Andre Schwartz: Any Dream will do – My Pad met Webber In this colourful production, Andre Schwartz taps into his admiration of Andrew Lloyd Webber. It goes back to him watching “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the age of 12.

In this production, Schwartz uses the coat as an allegory of his journey in life, including being diagnosed with motor neuron disease. The stage production is augmented by the inclusion of renowned songs “Any Dream Will Do”, “You Must Love Me”, “Music of the Night”, “No Matter What”, “Memory” and “Send in the Clowns”. According to the press statement, “The songs are presented unguarded, stripped and shamelessly honest - as is Schwartz’s life story.

“The show moves between moments of immense pain experienced by the artist, to exalted moments of hope and inspiration – the key message of the show.” Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. When: October 30 to November 3, 7.30pm. Times vary on the weekend.