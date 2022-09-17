Gregory Maqoma’s musical ‘Third World Express’ is an ode to SA’s history

The “Third World Express”, a new musical which draws inspiration from the iconic poem of the same title by Dr Mongane Wally Serote, will have its world premiere on Sunday at the Joburg Theatre. For Shadrack Bokaba, the show producer, the journey started in 2016, when he first posed the question of the possibility of staging the “Third World Express” to ntate Serote.

In his response, Ntate Serote said: “We need inspiration and discourse that will move us forward as Africans here at home and in the Diaspora. He added: “We need to develop the ability to innovate and to regenerate the energy of our continent with a cultural renaissance that will be informed by our music. We have no choice but to do that.” At the helm of this melting pot of South African music, poetry, art, history and heritage is choreographer extraordinaire and theatre maker Gregory Maqoma, who spoke to IOL Entertainment about bringing this vision to life.

“Usually I dream of these things and I allowed them to manifest over time, but this one I was approached Shadrack Bokaba,” explained Maqoma. “Initially, he wanted me choreograph the work and to envision it as a Jazz musical. And then he gave me ntate Wally Serote’s poem to read. “When I was reading that poem, a lot of images and metaphors came to me and then I said to Shadrack, ‘we need to really make something that can resonate with the world. Something that would pay home age and give justice to ntate Wally and the poem itself because the poem is turning 30 (years) this year.”

Maqoma said that it was important for him to highlight the legacy of this poem through this musical because it marks a significant change in the history of South Africa. A scene from 'Third World Express’ musical. Picture: Joburg Theatre “The poem touches on pertinent things that we are battling with as a country.. the hope, the new dawn that was announced when South Africa was first going into a new democracy. “In all parts of the world people were coming back home, they came with the hope that we are going to build a new South Africa and just the premise of what that democracy for all of us. But that hope failed us as people.

“So, it was important for me to tap into that disappointment of the hope and how we justify the position we find ourselves in as a country. “There is so much that is broken. Systems are broken. People are broken. We’ve been let down.” A scene from 'Third World Express’ musical. Picture: Joburg Theatre As a creative, he doesn’t want to focus on politics but through art and give people a new hope.

He added that although the story may be set in South Africa in the 90s, the message is universal and relevant, even today. “I wanted to create a mirror for those who are coming to watch the show because the story will resonate with many people around the world. “There’s just nothing foreign in this piece. I think the only foreign thing is that we forgot to dream.

“And we need to dream again, we need to aspire for greatness in this country because we are a great country. And we end a piece with a dream and in that dream, we are saying, ‘this is what our country could be. “So, I’m not leaving people in the misery in which they live. I want them to leave the theatre with a sense of hope, with a sense of knowing that we can be better and knowing that we deserve better. “We can still see the future. We can still wake up from all of this and, and create a South Africa, a world that we all want to see I want people to come and watch this show and walk out with a sense of hope and that’s what I hope I can give to people as a gift. They must walk away with that renewed energy.”

A scene from 'Third World Express’ musical. Picture: Joburg Theatre Music director Mark Cheyne will showcase his original compositions and arrangements, which will be infused with iconic South African songs, including Hugh Masekela’s “Stimela”; Letta Mbulu’s “There’s Music in the air” and Miriam Makeba’s “‘Soweto Blues”. The show also features Vuyani Dance Theatre and members of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of South Africa alongside some of Mzansi’s top jazz artists Billy Monama, Sydney Mavundla, Sisonke Xonti, Lucas Senyatso. “We wanted to create a language that was placing itself to be a musical…that every piece of the music is a story.

Each song is an extension of a story. It’s a story told through music. Musicals are about that. “For me what was also exciting about this project was writing new material because it only adds to the artistic landscape of musical theatre in our country. “There have been less and fewer new musicals coming from this country instead we’ve been importing a lot more.

“If we can provide our own and write material that can be exported, it only enriches us as a country, it enriches our artistic landscape and allows the world to see us, our talents through the arts. “In this way, we can fly the South African flag higher, but also provide opportunities for our artists to continue to perform.” A scene from 'Third World Express’ musical. Picture: Joburg Theatre Much like many of his works, Maqoma said he was creating a world-class piece.

“It has to be seen all over the world. I want it to be a piece that reflects the politics of the world. “And for me, it’s always hope, no matter where you are in the world.” The “Third World Express” will be staged at the Joburg Theatre from September 18-25.