Heading to Sandton this weekend? Take note of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz road closures

Motorists and other road users are advised of temporary changes to the normal traffic flows on roads closest to the Sandton Convention Centre during the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz which takes place on September 29 and 30. The show promises to be an exciting and memorable experience for jazz enthusiasts.

With performances spread over two days, the event organisers have put together a thoughtfully curated show, featuring a diverse line-up that aims to cater to the tastes of all jazz lovers, showcasing different jazz styles, talents and expressions. Maude Street - will be converted into one-way traffic from 5th Street to West Street. West Street - the lanes closest to the Convention Centre will be closed. The lanes furthest away will be dual carriage open for traffic. Alice Lane - the lanes closest to the Convention Centre will be closed.

The lanes furthest away will be dual carriage open for traffic. These road closures and changes will be effect on Friday and Saturday from 2pm - 11pm. FESTIVAL GOERS