High ticket demand gets Joburg fans a ‘second date’ with Tamia

South African’s are really cashing in on all the nice things we’ve missed out on due to the Covid pandemic, and we’re not complaining. In fact, Mzansi is demanding more.

So far, music lovers already have four major concerts to look forward to during the course of the year: The Backstreet Boys are heading our way with their DNA World Tour next month, UB40 will have us “Falling In Love” with them in June, Boyz II Men will entertain us “On Bended Knee” at the end of October into November and Tamia’s SA Tour, which was originally set for three shows in three cities, has just been given an additional date due to a high demand for tickets. Tickets for the Pretoria leg of the concert sold out earlier this week, which led to local promoters G21 Live and Vertex Events to take Twitter to ask fans if they should add another date, to which 90.8% said yes to the poll. Should we add a 2nd #Tamia show for Pretoria? — Glen21 Entertainment (@glen21ent) April 12, 2023 Then, in less than 24 hours, promoters confirmed the additional show in Pretoria on July 9 at the SunBet Arena.

The “So Into You hitmaker” will kick off her tour in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on July 4, and so far 80% of tickets have been sold out. She will move to Durban on July 7, where she will perform at the Durban ICC. At this point, 78% of tickets have been secured. She’ll end her tour with her last two shows taking place at the SunBet Arena, Pretoria on July 8 and 9.

Vertex Entertainment’s Thato Segaole said: “Due to a huge public outcry following our sold-out announcement on social media yesterday, we decided, if possible, to extend the tour in Gauteng. “The venue was available and post-discussions with Tamia and her management team late last night, her availability for an extra show was confirmed. “She also expressed much excitement and delight in staying slightly longer in South Africa. It’s official, the extra show is confirmed.”