Ho ho ho, Christmas is around the corner, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town! Making its debut at the Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre this festive season, Santa is inviting all the kids (and the parents, too) to the magical sleigh ride around the world through the timeless holiday hits including "Jingle Bells", "Let It Snow", Santa Baby, All I Want For Christmas and Here Comes Santa Claus.
Directed by Shelley Adriaanzen, "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town! follows the magical journey of Santa Claus as he leaves his home in the North Pole to deliver presents all around the world.
Days leading to his departure, Santa gets “slightly depressed”. He decides to skip Christmas, but Mrs Claus will hear none of that. She tells Santa, he cannot let the children down.
So eventually Santa gets his reindeers ready and starts with his annual journey. He gets to Joburg, and the presents are stolen at the first traffic light he stops at.
Artistic director and co-producer of the show, Jaco van Rensburg, tells us this family production will warm the hearts of many South Africans.