‘House of Pink Volume’ divas return to the Market Theatre in celebration of queer identity

The “House of Pink Volume” is back for its second instalment as the divas hit the Market Theatre stage for a four-night-only musical extravaganza of dance and all things glitz and glam. This year’s production features six exceptional drag queens, who are going to dazzle Joburgers from October 27-30, at the Market Theatre, in Newtown.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “House of Pink Volume 2” tells a story of a young drag queen searching for their identity through lip-syncing, big hair and colourful bold costumes that will dare say, “This is who I am and I not going anywhere”. In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, the show’s director, Lebogang Toko, said, this year’s show is driven by powerful narrative of “self-identity” that aims to inform audiences about the drag culture. “I am especially excited as ‘House of Pink Vol. 2’ has also become a platform for queer artists who have been previously sidelined from performing on mainstream platforms such as the Market Theatre” said Toko.

“As we celebrate Pride Month, let’s also celebrate each other as a people as humans, see each other, respect each other and most importantly let’s show each other respect through love. “I am truly honoured once again to be directing this exceptional drag show with six beautiful drag artists.” Reflecting on lessons learnt from form inaugural show in 2021, Toko explained: “The show brought about a new audience that is not necessarily queer, but a theatre-going audience who as a result left the show having learnt so much about queer identity and just the queer culture.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So this year, I want to explore more and have a bit of a narrative to it so that it doesn't get lost. You know, not everybody understands the concept of drag…and through this show highlight the issue of identity.” House of Pink Volume divas. Picture: Supplied Toko further explained that although this production is a drag show, it is both educational and entertaining. “For me as a queer man, as a gay man…growing up in Bloemfontein, I was constantly bullied and tormented because of my sexuality. I had to pretend that my hips don’t sway when I walk.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I had to find a way to walk like a guy, whilst hiding who I was or who I am… and it’s not even about sexuality. So, when it comes to identity, it’s important that we educate one another. “Take for instance issues of pronouns. People need to be able to walk up to the individual and ask, ‘what is your pronoun?’ “That’s the only way you’ll know how to address the next person appropriately.”

The “House of Pink Volume 2” celebrates the art form in all its “majestic glory with fun and laughter”. House of Pink Volume 2 divas. Picture: Supplied “House of Pink is bold and bigger this year and we are ready to welcome the new audience, art and theatre and music lovers, and the queer community. “I am excited for the young queens that I have cast in the House of Pink, this year.

“These are young queens that haven't been given the opportunity and know the platform to showcase their talent, and I’m just excited on their behalf of the world to see what they have to offer. “And remember, anyone can drag. Heterosexuals can drag. It doesn’t belong to the queer community. “However, there’s a slight belonging… back in the day, drag was one of the mediums used to fight for gay rights and express what the gay community was going through.”

“House of Pink Volume 2” will be staged at the Market Theatre, from October 27 - 30. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R150. Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.