I'm Possible festival to close International Women's Month with a bang

Joburg ladies, get ready to be active because this coming weekend is all about you. We’re towards the end of International Women’s Month, and Adidas is hosting I'm Possible Festival in Joburg, an event exclusive to women.

The event, which is open to women over the age of 18, will take place on Saturday, March 26, at St. Stithians College in Sandton. On what inspired the festival, the organisers said: “We wanted to celebrate International Women’s Month with a women-only festival, bringing together fitness and music in a unique and inspiring way.” Hosted by Rorisang Thandekiso and Siv Ngesi, the festival will feature an all woman line-up, including DJ Zinhle, Shekhinah and DJ Fae Fae.

“The festival also features an incredible line-up of fitness sessions and music sets with special guest Jessamyn Stanley, an American yoga teacher, advocate, podcaster and author who champions body positivity, self-empowerment and acceptance through movement,” say the festival organisers. There will also be a glam-squad that will pamper the attendees with a free hair and make-up session. Guests are encouraged to wear active wear should they wish to participate in a few workout sessions in the afternoon, followed by live performances to dance the night away.

