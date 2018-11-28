Picture: Imraan Christian

Renowned Cape Town artist Imraan Christian has paid tribute to the community of Hangberg in Hout Bay with his latest visual art exhibition, curated especially to honour the matriarchs of the fishing community. Born in the Cape Flats, Christian was dubbed the unofficial “photographer of the revolution” because of his work and involvement in the #feesmustfall movement.

Christian has some unique views on the role of art in our growth as a country and says that “expression through art is the only way we can seek catharsis from our collective pain embedded in our memory.

The exhibition, titled: "Ma se Kinders" is a visual art homage dedicated to the mothers and grandmothers of Hangberg, and seeks to thank them for their impactful and fundamental contribution to the community.

Christian’s portraits will be sold from Sneaker LAB’s Braamfontein store, and all proceeds will be pumped back into uplifting the Hangberg community through various initiatives.

Event details:

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Venue: Sneaker LAB 70 Juta Street, Braamfontein

Duration of the exhibition: ends 4 December