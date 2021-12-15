In The Meantime Quartet featuring Herbie Tsoaeli host an intimate afternoon at the Victoria Yards, Lorentzville

In The Meantime Quartet features Herbie Tsoaeli (bass), Tefo Mahala (drums), Afrika Mkhize (piano) and Malcom Jiyane (trombone). Bassist, composer and arranger, Tsoaeli won the 2013 Best Jazz Album SA Music Award for his debut album, African Time.

Music lovers are in for a treat at the GentleBrothers' Music @ The Yards show on December 18.

Better known as “uMalume” among fans on the South African jazz scene -after the hit Hamba No Malume from his African Time album - Tsoaeli's music is a combination of different elements from local music and jazz.

He refers to his music as a spiritual experience, and has coined the term “Jazz Moya” to describe it, which means jazz influenced by the spirits.

As a treat for his Gauteng fans, Tsoaeli will be hosting an intimate afternoon at the Victoria Yards, Lorentzville .