Inspiring new musical ‘Sho’t Left Broadway’ showcases young talent at Joburg Theatre

A new musical “Sho't Left Broadway” is set to make its debut at the Joburg Theatre on Friday, March 10. The show runs until Sunday, March 12. Directed and choreographed by Lesego van Niekerk, with musical direction by Siyanqoba Dlungwana “Sho't Left Broadway” is a showcase production of the National School of the Arts.

Written by Tshepo Ratona, “Sho't Left Broadway” follows the story of Naledi, whose name means star, as she pursues her dream of becoming a Broadway performer. “Sho’t Left Broadway” explores the complexities of success while touching on the tragedy of talent unrealised. The show moves from being gritty and urban to being deeply mystical. To unlock her destiny, Naledi is compelled to make peace with her past.

With a rich musical tapestry of well-loved South African repertoires - including Mango Groove’s “Special Star”, The Lion King’s “Shadow Lands”, Khanyo Maphumulo’s “Freedom is Coming” and Brenda Fassie’s “Too Late for Mama”, Mbongeni Ngema’s “Unity” and Todd Matshikiza’s “Back of the Moon” – “Sho’t Left Broadway” celebrates the South African musical heritage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by National School of the Arts (@nsaartschool) The show is presented by a cast of 30 NSA (the National School of the Arts) learners from across the performing arts departments and featuring a student band. The youngsters promise to leave the “audience with a song in their hearts and hope for happy endings restored.”