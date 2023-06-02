International Youth Orchestra hits a high note

The temperature may have dropped, but entertainment in and around the City of Gold remains pipping hot. Grab your friends and family for some of these winter warmers this week.

The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra hits a high note in SA this month under the guidance of world-known conductor Benjamin Zander for a five city tour. The ensemble won esteem across the US for its young players exceeding expectations with their musical maturity. Running in tandem with the BPYO’s impressive concert itinerary in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Cape Town and Makhanda, the tour will provide interactions with young local musicians.

The 120-member orchestra of talented tender aged individuals, led by Zander will perform for 15 days at some of the most storied concert halls in SA. On June 15, audiences can look forward to an evening of classical music performance at the Aula Theatre, University of Pretoriam at 7pm. Tickets range from R200 via Quicket. Annual Sunflower Sky Hike unites hikers in hope. Picture: Supplied “Sky Hike”

To celebrate life and to remember those who were challenged by cancer, DKMS Africa and a group of enthusiastic hikers will be hosting a “Sky Hike” to raise funds for cancer patient Rory Miller. The hike will take place on June 18, from the Sani Pass border post to the Lesotho Drakensberg border post. Hikers who won’t be able to join are urged to support this campaign virtually by challenging themselves to a meaningful hike or walk in their neighbourhoods.

Where: Sani Pass border post. When: June 18 at 7.30am. Cost: Donation-based. Minimum of R120 for actual hikers or R50 for virtual hikers. Email [email protected].

Trophy Wine Show. Picture: Supplied “Trophy Wine Show” The “Trophy Wine Show” is excited to host their 2023 public tastings in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. Wine lovers will be spoilt for choice with at least 110 wines of distinction – the silver, gold and trophy winning wines and some museum class winners that will be on show for these single night tastings in each city. Where: Bill Gallagher Room, Sandton Convention Centre.

When: June 14. Cost: R220- R250 via Webtickets or R290 at the door.

“67 Blankets Tour” This year the “Local is Lekka for 67 Blankets” campaign continues its national tour with a stop in Johannesburg. Since the inception of “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day” in January 2014, KnitWits for Madiba have been knitting squares, making blankets.

Visitors can enjoy the display of blankets, local entertainers and musicians and good food and drink. If you are slow off the mark and haven’t yet got to knitting or crocheting for this good cause, there will be many people with needles in hand, to help you start your first square or even blanket. Following the events, all blankets will be collected and distributed to those in need, through the “67 Blankets” partnerships.