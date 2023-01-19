Jazz muso Jonathan Crossley on SA launch of new album ‘Inhale’

If jazz musician and guitar maestro Jonathan Crossley’s album latest album “Inhale” is anything to go by, then South African fans are in for a treat. The UK-based South African muso is headed back home to showcase his new body of work in a once-off South African performance at the Flame Studios in Constitution Hill, Joburg, on January 29.

This concert is part of Crossley’s South African launch of his new album “Inhale”, which features local musicians Carlo Mombelli and Jonno Sweetman. The album launched in the UK on December 2 at Liverpool’s Yoko Ono Centre. Excited about his homecoming concert, Crossley told IOL Entertainment that he was eager toperform in Jozi again.

“I am so looking forward to bringing this band and show to Johannesburg,” said Crossley. “For many musicians, the recent years have been challenging, and for me, the Covid shutdown was shortly followed by an unexpected emigration. So it has been a long, long time since I performed publicly in Joburg, and I can’t wait.” He added: “My band, dare I say, kicks butt! I am so very lucky to have the leading bassist Carlo Mombelli in my group and the amazing Cape Town drummer Jonno Sweetman.

“I am based at Liverpool University Music Department and can attest that these guys are truly world-class. They recently (in November) blew the university away with a range of workshops and concerts, and students have talked about nothing else since. “So Joburg, get yourselves to Flame Studios for this South African launch of the album ‘Inhale’!” Crossley, who refused to be boxed, said “Inhale” was a diverse project that was 10 years in the making.

“The music on this album, and thus the show, defies genres - in fact, it openly challenges it. It moves from prog-rock (progressive rock) to jazz, post-rock, math-rock romps and ambient music but all underpinned with a uniquely South African sense of groove. “The tunes are full in the arrangements, with many electronic elements fired from a deep Ableton Live set-up, but there are many stretches with improvisation as well, so the musicians can stretch out and 'solo in the moment'. “On this show, we will be premièring and recording a new single which will release later in February so be there to catch this first.

“Flame Studios will be recording the audio and Michael Balkind’s Soda World studios will be there with cameras, dare I say come be on TV?” Crossley expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, adding that reception for the new album has been great online and has received raving reviews, plus all the sold-out shows thus far. “I’m excited to see where it (album) takes us in the coming year and hope we can return home to South Africa many times. I miss playing in Jozi and Cape Town.”