In September this year, the Sandton Convention Centre will be converted into a jazz hub for lovers of the genre to revel in.

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz will take place from September 26 to September 28. Among the names of greats such as Sibongile Khumalo and Wynton Marsalis who will perform at this year's festival, are the names of younger names such as Zoe Modiga, Aus Tebza and Nomfundo Xaluva who will also entertain fans.

Acapella outfit The Soil will also bring their afropop sounds to the stage this year again. While Nelisiwe, of Mama ka Bafana fame, will make her festival debut.





Young Artist of the Year for Jazz, trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni will also lead , his own outfit in performance.





“We are excited about what the 2019 line-up holds for us, as we mark one of the longest jazz sponsorship partnerships in the country (21 years this year)”, says Thulani Sibeko, Standard Bank Chief Marketing Officer. “Of particular joy for us is the large number of Standard Bank Young Artist Jazz alumni performing this year– including the opening night once off all-star band of previous winners. It is proof of the critical role we can and do play in moving artists’ careers forward.”





“We are perennially inspired by jazz as a symbol of freedom. It’s a freedom to be creative and explore beyond the tradition itself. This is at the heart of our idea of Jazz Unleashed. To go to the edges of our great music and rediscover it anew,” states Mantwa Chinoamadi, Festival Producer at T-Musicman.





“Every year we strive to bring new audiences and grow the festival. This is not possible without demonstrating jazz’s ability to grow; It was important to mark 25 years of our South African democracy with a collaboration with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Centre. It takes our footprint global. This is important for the role that the festival must play in cultural diplomacy” says Peter Tladi, CEO of T-Musicman.



