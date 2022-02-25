Joburg Ballet celebrates 21 years of contemporary, modern and African dance

Joburg Ballet unveils exciting new works for their brand new season of “Evolve”, which is set to take ballet dance to the next level. “Evolve” is a celebration of eight new performances at the Joburg Theatre for a limited season, starting on March 25, and it runs till April 3.

“Evolve”, the first of Joburg Ballet’s three main celebratory seasons this year, offers a "scintillating blend of the new and the classical, bringing together four ballets, three of them world premieres, as well as a glittering showpiece from the classical repertoire." The new works are “The Afterlife: Souls”, an introspective piece by principal dancer Shannon Glover in which she explores the concept of death as the great equaliser. Craig Pedro, Darragh Hourrides, Revil Yon, Shana Dewey Loureiro. Picture: Lauge Sorensen “The Game” by Mario Gaglione, in which the game of kings has inspired the choreographer to draw parallels between the game of chess and the game of life.

Gabriel Fernandes (The Game). Picture: Lauge Sorensen02 “Legae”, an evocative dance piece by Tumelo Lekana about which the choreographer simply says: “the leaves pray for the roots to heal”. Savannah Ireland, Monike Cristina, Claudia Monja. Picture: Lauge Sorensen The programme’s classic, the Grand Pas from “Paquita”’, is ballet at its most majestic, providing a showcase for a ballerina, partner, soloists and corps de ballet to shine in a series of superb classical showpieces. Choreographed in the 19th century by Marius Petipa, creator of legendary ballet classics such as “The Sleeping Beauty”, “Paquita” is being produced for Joburg Ballet by company soloist Ivan Domiciano.

Paquita: Picture: Lauge Sorensen “We are proud that as Joburg Ballet celebrates its 21st Anniversary, the company continues to consolidate its standing as a creative force in South African dance. In 2021 we presented thirteen new works, and we are set to continue this trend in 2022,” says Joburg Ballet artistic director Iain MacDonald. “This aligns with our vision to offer opportunities for new choreographic voices to be heard, to offer works that reflect our world and provide new experiences for our audiences while at the same time continuing to honour the classical ballet foundations on which Joburg Ballet is based,” adds MacDonald. CEO Esther Nasser took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the sponsors and friends of the ballet for their continued support through the years.

“It is indeed a wonder that we stand in these beautiful studios this morning to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Joburg Ballet,” says Nasser. “Why a wonder? The lack of funding from the government since 2000 has made it difficult for full-time companies to survive and flourish in the arts sector. “The fact that Joburg Ballet still stands today is testimony to the commitment and dedication of the many artists, administrators and fund-raisers who ensured the art of ballet survives,” explains Nasser.

“It is still a battle to make sure the art of ballet moves forward into the future with its present funding and its need to align with new visions and aspirations of our country, but I believe Joburg Ballet is on that road and will flourish as a true South African ballet company with its own identity with which the global village will want to engage.” Echoing Nasser’s statement, the Artistic Director Message from Iain MacDonald says: “There can be no denying that the past 21 years have not been without tremendous challenges, but as we celebrate our 21st anniversary we can also look back on many fine achievements and an impressive gallery of memorable performances. “Joburg Ballet has provided a career destination for South African dancers and training and dance education facilities for communities across our city. We have built a company that has welcomed new choreographic voices and continues to do so as we dance into our third decade.