The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) presented by 947 returns to the City of Gold with a mouthwatering feast of world-class comedy over four consecutive days of side-splitting fun. The biggest independent international comedy festival in Africa, JICF is rolling out its third edition with more than 40 local, continental and international comedians taking over the Nelson Mandela and the Fringe theatres at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein from Thursday, March 14, to Sunday, March 17.

Audiences are in for a mouthwatering treat, with international superstars such as the enigmatic Dane Baptiste from the UK; Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda from Malawi; and the finest comedian performing in the United Arab Emirates, Ali Al Sayed, forming part of the first wave of internationals coming to our shores. More international acts will be revealed closer to the time.

Performing alongside our guest comedians will be some of Mzansi’s finest talents such as Loyiso Gola, John Vlismas, Tumi Morake, Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, Kagiso Lediga and Schalk Bezuidenhout.

In keeping with its commitment to providing a platform for young and exciting talent, JICF is proud to provide Tsitsi Chiumya, KG Mokgadi and Prins with their debut showings at the festival.

Our continent’s 🔥 comedy fest returns to Braam for the third time, 14 – 17 March 2019. We can’t wait to welcome some of the funniest local & international talent back to the #JICF stage. Grab tickets at https://t.co/AZxgoRszMX before those month-end debit orders clean you out. pic.twitter.com/yW8AQTetbY — #JICF (@JICF_SA) January 31, 2019

“I’m thrilled to announce the return of the JICF. While we’ve been away, all sorts of craziness has gone down and the world has continued to be a funny place.

"What better way to laugh at all the goings-on than to do so with some of the funniest men and women performing in comedy today,” said Takunda Bimha, the founder and director of the JICF.

“Following the groundbreaking success of the first two instalments, we are very excited to be turning three years old with another giant celebration of comedy, and we hope to create the most compelling festival yet for our patrons. We cannot wait for audiences to experience the exciting line-up of comedians that we have assembled. the shows will be on fire,” Bimha stated.

For more information on the various showtimes, line-ups and comedians, visit www.jicf.co.za

Tickets range from R150 to R250 and are available online at www.joburgtheatre.com or by calling 0861670670.