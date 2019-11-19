Joburg Film Festival to showcase 60 curated films from around the world









"8". Picture: Supplied This year's edition of The Joburg Film Festival is positioned to curate, elevate and celebrate the best stars and films from across the globe world, until November 24. Inspired by the establishment of Discop Africa, the festival is now in its third year and was born out of the desire to create an independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories, but showcases and rewards the continent’s and international excellence in film. The extended Joburg Film Festival programme centres around three important elements: the Film Programme, Industry Programme and Youth and Audience Development Programme. Highlights of the 2019 Joburg Film Festival include the following: The six-day Film programme includes all the excitement and Hollywood pizzazz associated with two red carpet premieres, screenings and awards as celebrities rub shoulders with serious filmgoers in a rich display of filmmaking at its very best.

A unique and enthralling line-up of local and international films will be curated by an expert team of curators, led by Pedro Pimenta, a respected filmmaker and member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A panel of five industry leading experts has been constituted to judge the films presented at the festival. The films will be judged on elements such as storyline, direction, creativity, cinematography, relevance, execution and technical application. The jury includes the likes of world-renowned storyteller and South African novelist, Zakes Mda, and award-winning actress famous for her role in NCIS New Orleans, CCH Pounder and Femi Odugbemi, West Africa MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director. What about the other jurors

As part of the Industry Programme, Discop, the continent's leading market for content, production, acquisition and distribution, provides an opportunity for more than 15000+ like-minded entertainment and media players to connect and share experiences about current best practice trends.

Seasoned and well-known industry professionals from the continent and abroad will participate in the Industry Programme this year through a series of master classes and panel discussions that will cover important aspects of the filmmaking craft.

To create strong links between young people and the growing film, TV and new digital media industries on the African continent, the Youth and Audience Development Programme will offer young self-taught filmmakers and those new to the world of filmmaking an opportunity to interact with leading industry players.

The 2019 Joburg Film Festival also marks the establishment and launch of the Joburg Film Festival film club - a lifestyle centred club of people gathered for the enjoyment and appreciation of the cinematic arts. The film club will bring film lovers together online and in specially designed experiences and screenings of classic and contemporary films.

The Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City will be the hub of the festival with screenings at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square and Ster-Kinekor Sandton.

Other venues across Joburg include Bioscope in Maboneng, Constitution Hill, Cinema Nouveau Rosebank and Kings Cinema in Alexandra.

Limited tickets available at the various venues for R60 while screenings at Kings Cinema will be free. This will work on a free-come-first-serve basis.