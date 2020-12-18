Joburg Theatre's pantomimes go virtual

The festive season is pantomime season and every year, theatre lovers flock to the Joburg Theatre to watch their favourite live performances. This year, things are different. Like many other events this year, the pantomime takes the virtual route. The 30-year-old tradition is a chance for patrons, from all walks of life, to enjoy light-hearted fun with their family and friends, and to kick start the celebrations of the festive season and bid farewell to the year. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, producers of the Joburg Theatre and Bernard Jay announced the postponement of 2020’s pantomime Cinderella until next year. Janice Honeyman’s Cinderella was set to centre stage at The Nelson Mandela Theatre from October 31 to December 20.

The popular festive season family spectacular has been rescheduled for November 6 to December 24 next year.

“Not doing the panto? It leaves a huge hole in my theatre-year, and in the actors’, creative team members’ and, of course, the audiences’ lives,” bemoans writer and director, Janice Honeyman.

“We’ve had such fun over so many years, but this year, for the safety of the public and ourselves, we’ll have to sacrifice that fun for the time being. It’s ultimately for the best.

Bernard Jay, the pantomimes’ executive producer said: “This will be only the third year since 1987 that the wonderful tradition of a Janice Honeyman panto will not be seen in Joburg.

“We are saddened that circumstances in the world around us do not allow this year for our show to bring its usual joy to so many theatregoers of all age groups.”

Meanwhile, the Joburg Theatre will spread some joy and cheer by streaming four previous pantomimes from December 12 to December 31.

These are Jack and the Beanstalk (2012); Aladdin (2013); Peter Pan (2014); and Sleeping Beauty (2015).

For more information on the shows, visit www.joburgtheatre.com.