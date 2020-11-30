Joburg Zoo to host Festival of Lights once again

The Joburg Zoo will once again play host to the annual Festival of Lights.

Following the successful turnout by Joburgers last year, the Festival, now in its second year, promises to present an unmissable line-up of unforgettable music, dance, Christmas Carols, Opera, DJ’s, food stalls; kiddies play areas, night markets and more.

Adhering to all social distancing and Covid legislation, patrons can enjoy the exciting programme of beautiful lights, diverse live music, dance, food and much more under the stars at the Joburg Zoo.

Visitors are encouraged to bring out their picnic blankets and enjoy food and beverages for all ages from the food stalls.

This year the Festival of Lights has added new features to join the magnificent animal sculptures together with illuminated trees within the Zoo, combined with exciting live entertainment offerings is certainly not to be missed.