Joburg Zoo to host Festival of Lights once again
The Joburg Zoo will once again play host to the annual Festival of Lights.
Following the successful turnout by Joburgers last year, the Festival, now in its second year, promises to present an unmissable line-up of unforgettable music, dance, Christmas Carols, Opera, DJ’s, food stalls; kiddies play areas, night markets and more.
Adhering to all social distancing and Covid legislation, patrons can enjoy the exciting programme of beautiful lights, diverse live music, dance, food and much more under the stars at the Joburg Zoo.
Visitors are encouraged to bring out their picnic blankets and enjoy food and beverages for all ages from the food stalls.
This year the Festival of Lights has added new features to join the magnificent animal sculptures together with illuminated trees within the Zoo, combined with exciting live entertainment offerings is certainly not to be missed.
The programme will also feature a resident DJ throughout the festival with a resident DJ Tuesday and Wednesdays from 24 December 2020 to 03 January 2021.
Please note the Festival of Lights is on every night from 22nd November 2020 to 3rd January 2020 except on Monday evenings.
In the case of rain disrupting the Festival of Lights please note your ticket will be refunded or you can choose another evening to attend.
Programme:
Contemporary Dance - Art of Dance
08 to 13 December 2020
Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company
15 to 20 December 2020
Singing Christmas Tree with Sempre Opera and choir
22 to 27 December 2020 (Except 25 December 2020)
Festive Market
31 December 2020 to 01January 2021
Shef & the Kitchen, Bongi and iComplete
02 and 03 January 2021
Event Information:
Venue: Joburg Zoo
Date: 22 November 2020 to 03 January 2021
Tickets R90 - R150, available at Webtickets
Patrons can also buy tickets by visiting the Zoo, who are only accepting card transactions for purchasing tickets or for walk-ins.