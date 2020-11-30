EntertainmentWhat's OnJoburg
Visitors look at a life size giraffe on display at the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Joburg Zoo to host Festival of Lights once again

The Joburg Zoo will once again play host to the annual Festival of Lights.

Following the successful turnout by Joburgers last year, the Festival, now in its second year, promises to present an unmissable line-up of unforgettable music, dance, Christmas Carols, Opera, DJ’s, food stalls; kiddies play areas, night markets and more.

Adhering to all social distancing and Covid legislation, patrons can enjoy the exciting programme of beautiful lights, diverse live music, dance, food and much more under the stars at the Joburg Zoo.

Visitors are encouraged to bring out their picnic blankets and enjoy food and beverages for all ages from the food stalls.

This year the Festival of Lights has added new features to join the magnificent animal sculptures together with illuminated trees within the Zoo, combined with exciting live entertainment offerings is certainly not to be missed.

The programme will also feature a resident DJ throughout the festival with a resident DJ Tuesday and Wednesdays from 24 December 2020 to 03 January 2021.

Please note the Festival of Lights is on every night from 22nd November 2020 to 3rd January 2020 except on Monday evenings.

In the case of rain disrupting the Festival of Lights please note your ticket will be refunded or you can choose another evening to attend.

Programme:

Contemporary Dance - Art of Dance

08 to 13 December 2020

Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company

15 to 20 December 2020

Singing Christmas Tree with Sempre Opera and choir

22 to 27 December 2020 (Except 25 December 2020)

Festive Market

31 December 2020 to 01January 2021

Shef & the Kitchen, Bongi and iComplete

02 and 03 January 2021

Event Information:

Venue: Joburg Zoo

Date: 22 November 2020 to 03 January 2021

Tickets R90 - R150, available at Webtickets

Patrons can also buy tickets by visiting the Zoo, who are only accepting card transactions for purchasing tickets or for walk-ins.

