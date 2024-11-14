Join Bonnie Tyler and SA's top stars for a nostalgic night of pop music

Get ready for a female infusion of funk, flash and fierceness as the Pop Divas, together with renowned Irish singer Bonnie Tyler, brings their spectacle of songs, dance and sisterhood to Gauteng. “This unforgettable tribute show is a love letter to the legendary ladies of pop, from Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse, Sinead O'Connor and Olivia Newton-John.”

“Making the performance even more special, international singer Bonnie Tyler is coming to South Africa to sing with our very own.” Tyler has earned worldwide acclaim for her powerful voice and timeless hits such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero”. The local acts who are joining the 73-year-old on stage include PJ Powers and international star Ellen Foley, who sang the worldwide hit "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" with MeatLoaf.

The recently reassembled BlackByrd are also set to perform some of Dolly Parton and The Supremes’ timeless songs, while Nádine Hoffeldt is also scheduled to entertain the crowd. “It will be a night of nostalgia with an extraordinary playlist, set with extravagant décor and backed with a live band conducted by leading SA pop producer Floors Oosthuizen,” the statement added. Where: The SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.

When: Sunday, November 17 at 5pm. Cost: Tickets range between R195 to R695 and are available through Webtickets. Big Zulu is set to perform his one-man show this weekend. Picture: Supplied. Big Zulu’s one-man show at Carnival City

South African rap sensation Big Zulu (real name Siyabonga Nene) is performing his electrifying one-man. Renowned for his lyrical mastery, evocative storytelling and deep cultural roots, the musical powerhouse is ready to deliver a performance. This show marks a significant milestone in the 38-year-old’s remarkable career.

It follows the success of chart-topping single “Home Sweet Home”, which features Inkabi Nation, a group he shares with , which is also made up of Lwah Ndlunkulu, Mduduzi Ncube (also known as Stallion), Xowla and Siya Ntuli. The hit was released earlier this year. Meanwhile, Zulu’s other hit, “200 Bars”, which he dropped in September, has amassed over 1.2 million views on YouTube. “This event is a testament to Big Zulu’s dedication to his art, capturing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a respected artist and the founder of Inkabi Records,” a statement read.

It added that the acclaimed musician is regarded as “a cultural icon and a beacon of success for emerging talent.” Meanwhile, Zulu also expressed his excitement for his upcoming show. “Words can't express the gratitude I have for all the love and support I’ve had ever since I started in the music journey,” he added in the statement.

The organisers explained that the event is “set to bring Big Zulu’s powerful and unique energy to fans, presenting a night of live performances, storytelling and celebration of his musical journey.” “Attendees can expect a setlist that includes some of his biggest hits, new releases and fan favourites.” Where: Carnival City Casino.

When: Saturday, November 16. Cost: Tickets start from R1931 and are available through Viagogo. Devin Gray presents ‘How to Get Away With Marriage”

Fresh from a successful run and nomination at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, South African-born comedian Devin Gray is bringing his hit show “How to Get Away with Marriage” to Mzansi. “The Joburg leg of this stand-up comedy show promises an evening filled with banter, wit and a hilarious take on relationships and matrimony,” a statement read. They added that the show will see Gray unpacking the intricacies of multicultural relationships as he humorously chats about what his life is like with his German partner.

“The comedian weaves together the everyday with the absurd in a way that’s sure to resonate with the audience.” Where: The Artistry in Sandton. When: Friday, November 15, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R120 and are available through Quicket. Clearwater Mall’s evening of jazz, soul and guitar classics Immerse yourself in a relaxing atmosphere for an evening of live music and delicious dining at Clearwater Mall.

“Be swept away by the incredible talents of jazz singer Silka Graetz and pianist Snalithemba Nkambule as they take the stage to perform a stunning mix of jazz classics, soulful ballads, and modern love songs,” a statement read. “Adding to the atmosphere, Dafunc will keep the evening lively with his classic guitar tunes, entertaining diners and shoppers alike as he fills the piazza with smooth, crowd-pleasing sounds.” It added that attendees are also urged to reserve a table at one of the piazza’s restaurants and to make it a night to remember.

“Bring along friends, family or a loved one and let the live music at Clearwater Mall’s Piazza take your Friday night from ordinary to memorable.” Where: Clearwater Mall’s Piazza. When: Friday, November 15, from 5pm to 9pm.