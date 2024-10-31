Join Riaad Moosa for an unforgettable evening of laughter at ‘The Best Medicine Show’

Riaad Moosa is returning to the stage with “The Best Medicine Show.” A medical doctor by profession, the 47-year-old started his career as a comedic magician before performing stand-up at the Cape Comedy Collective’s Comedy Lab workshop.

Two months later, Moosa was the winner of the “One City, Many Comics Talent Competition”, which led him to become a regular on the comedy circuit. Some of his stand-up comedy highlights include supporting the likes of Marc Curry and Russell Peters. Meanwhile, his previous sold-out one-man shows include “Doctor's Orders”, “Strictly Halaal and Riaad Moosa for the Baracka”, “Keeping You in Stitches” and “Three Wise Men and Three Wiser Men”.

In 2006, Moosa also appeared in the Heavyweight Comedy Jam in London and, a year later, he toured South Africa with the American Muslim comedy troupe, Allah Made Me Funny, during their “Make Love Not War show”. Other top comedians he has shared the stage with include Trevor Noah, Marc Lottering, David Kau, John Vlismas, and Tumi Morake. Some of the productions that he starred in include “Comedy Central Presents Riaad Moosa Live at Parker's”, “Crazy Monkey Straight Outta Benoni” and “Material”, amongst others.

Meanwhile, his “The Best Medicine Show”, presented by Blu Blood, has been described as “an evening where humour meets healing, the perfect antidote to the pressures of daily life.” “With a knack for turning everyday struggles and national issues into hilarious stand-up routines, Riaad ensures that no topic is too serious to be laughed at,” a statement explained. “Expect a night filled with sharp wit, side-splitting jokes and a fresh perspective.”

The show comes with a PG-13 rating for language. Where: The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace. When: Friday, November 1, at 8pm and Saturday, November 2, at 8.30pm.

Cost: tickets start from R200 and are available at Ticketpro. Wine enthusiasts are in for a treat at Standard Bank WineX 2024. File image. Standard Bank WineX 2024 Friday, November 1, is your last chance to savour over 650 wines at the annual Standard Bank WineX.

“Both seasoned and novice wine lovers can look forward to an extraordinary array of wines, taste sensations and top-shelf accessories from 150 exhibitors,” a statement explained. “Sample wines, champagnes, Cap Classiques and pot-still brandies from the finest of the South African wine scene.” Launched in 2000, this premium wine festival, with Standard Bank as the title sponsor, is one of the biggest highlights on Mzansi’s wine show calendar.

It gives visitors the opportunity to meet some of the country’s most prestigious wine farms and winemakers, learn about the craft of winemaking as well as to taste rare vintages. There are also delicious snacks to enjoy, such as speciality meats, olives, cheese and chocolates from Ghana. Where: The Sandton Convention Centre.

When: runs until Friday, November 1. Cost: tickets start from R168 to R345, and are available through Webtickets. Zonke will perform at the Old Mutual Music in The Gardens concert. Picture: Supplied. Old Mutual Music in The Gardens presents Zonke, Simmy, Wandile Mbambeni and Lee-Soulaé

Get ready for a magical day of music and family fun at the third instalment of the “Old Mutual Music in The Gardens” series. Held at the scenic Avianto Estate, Syringa Park, it offers a perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle as it blends the charm of lush gardens and the open skies. “Bring your picnic blankets and chairs and settle in for an unforgettable day surrounded by nature,” a statement read.

“With its rolling lawns, colourful blooms and shaded spaces, this venue creates the ultimate setting for a relaxed yet vibrant musical experience. It’s the ideal family-friendly venue for soaking up soulful sounds in the warmth of the early summer sun.” The afternoon’s line-up include iconic singer-songwriter, Zonke, who is set to captivate audiences with her mesmerising voice and powerful lyrics. Her career has been marked by her chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed albums, including the platinum-selling “Ina Ethe” as well as “Work of Heart”.

Joining her is Simmy, one of the most exciting voices of modern Afro-soul and house. The musician has enchanted fans with her ethereal voice and hits like “Ngiyesaba” and “Umahlalela”. Adding to the star-studded line-up is rising star Wandile Mbambeni. Having previously shared the stage with PJ Morton, Mbambeni is ready to showcase his captivating voice and storytelling skills to a hometown crowd. Meanwhile, Lee-Soulaé is also set to take to the stage. Her performances has been described as “a transformative odyssey, aimed at uplifting and empowering her audience with the unshakable belief that beauty comes in every shape and form.”

“We are proud to support events that not only entertain but also create spaces for community connection amidst the beauty of nature,” Bandile Mngoma, Old Mutual Senior Manager for Sponsorships, added in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable day.” Where: Syringa Park at the Avianto Estate in Muldersdrift.