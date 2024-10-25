Join the magic of the Luxurious Marble Circus food and music festival

Joburgers are in for a magical time at the Luxurious Marble Circus, a food and music festival, this weekend. This first-of-its-kind experience, presented by Investec, is set to transport attendees during the two-day event into a bold, whimsical world, will be curated by celebrity chef David Higgs and special guests.

Apart from an array of delights from the award-winning Marble Group, which is helmed by Higgs and includes elite eateries from the City of Gold, Cape Town and Durban, the event will also feature some of the nation’s top artists. Ndlovu Youth Choir will perform at the Luxurious Marble Circus Food and Music festival. File image. They include Major League DJz, Mi Casa, Msaki, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sun-El Musician and Zakes Bantwini who will perform on both days, amongst many others. “It will envelop you in a festive circus atmosphere, including vibrant live performances by SA’s top-performing artists and sensorial surprises around every corner,” a media statement read.

It added: “A festival like no other, it’s an antidote to the everyday, an avant-garde food and music adventure and an enchanting escape that strays from the ordinary.” “Expect astonishing acts, circus performers, hedonistic hospitality, carousel bars and award-winning talent.” And while there will be no animals at the gathering, the iconic Investec zebra mannequin will be the event’s centrepiece.

When it comes to the food, event organisers promised: “Expect a u-turn from traditional food festivals as The Luxurious Marble Circus brings a more glam and luxe touch through fine food and drink.” They said that there will be a curated array of special food and drink experiences for three different dining dimensions. “Central to the event is the Feature Bar where a circus carousel is playfully contrasted with the famously zoomorphic signature of Zioux.”

They added that Playground in the Field is a fancy affair that connects all spaces and that diners can explore the Pantry-inspired Tasting Station by esteemed chefs such as Higgs, The Lazy Makoti, Katsuhiko Miyamoto and Trevor Chikaura. Higgs and Mi Casa’s frontman J’Something will host The Royal Lounge, where a wonderful selection of wood-fired sharing plates, inspired by Saint in Sandton, will be on offer. Diners can book tickets for the experience per table of 4 or more starting at R2850.

In addition, The Grand Dining Room will bring a rare collaboration between Higgs and fellow renowned chef Reuben Riffel. “On the cards are dishes highlighted by peak extravagance while Champagne, vintage wines and imported spirits can be ordered from the bar.” Tickets to The Grand Dining Room are sold per table starting from R3950 for a 4-seater.

Attendees are also urged to dress in their finest attire and to incorporate elements such as bold prints, lavish fabrics and glittering accessories. “It’s your chance to unleash your most extraordinary self as you step into a world where fashion meets fantasy and dance the night away under the stars.” Where: The Ground in Muldersdrift, Krugersdorp.

When: Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27. Cost: Tickets start from R950 and are available through Howler. M Fest 2024 will feature a stunning array of BMWs. Picture: X. M Fest 2024

One of South Africa’s biggest car festivals returns to Joburg this weekend after a two-year hiatus. “Feel the adrenaline coursing through your veins with a full weekend of hot laps, exhilarating stunts, BMW Car Club Races, live entertainment and much more,” the organisers said in a statement. “From the biggest artists & DJs in entertainment to spinning performances by Sam Sam and Katra, breakdancing, BMW Car Club Races and track shows, M Fest 2024 promises to be a non-stop activity hub.

It will also feature a BMW M3 Touring installation where visitors will have the opportunity to see the highly anticipated M3 Touring up close before it arrives in South Africa. There will also be an M-Showroom, food trucks and stalls, an M-Beer Garden, an M-Kids area and a BMW Lifestyle Collection store. Meanwhile, some of Mzansi’s biggest stars will also perform at the event.

This includes Mi Casa and DJ Zinhle who will perform on Friday, October 25, while Kabza De Small, Mörda, Will Linley and Big Zulu, together with Nkabi Nation, take to the stage on Saturday, October 26. Uncle Waffles, Samthing Soweto, Pabi Cooper and Stan will entertain the crowds on Sunday, October 26. “It’s been a long 2 years, but SA’s biggest car festival is back and better than ever,” the organisers added.

Where: The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. When: From Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27. Cost: Tickets start from R350 and are available through Howler.

Rosebank Mall’s 5KM Pink Run is a fun and active event for a worthy cause. Picture: Supplied. Rosebank Mall’s 5KM Pink Run It’s time to do some stretches and take part in this dynamic and energetic event that combines fitness, fun and philanthropy. “From serious runners to casual walkers and everyone in between, the Rosebank Mall Pink Run is open to all ages and fitness levels” a statement read.

“Whether you want to hit your personal best or just soak up the lively atmosphere, this event offers the perfect blend of activity and enjoyment while supporting a fantastic cause.” The event, held in partnership with the CANSA, aims to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise funds for the organisation. Where: Rosebank Mall.