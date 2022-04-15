Joyous Celebration perform at Carnival City over Easter

Joburgers are in for a treat this Easter weekend as the world-renowned gospel group Joyous Celebration takes to the Big Top Arena stage in Carnival City. The three-day event will see the multi-award-winning group perform songs from their newly released 26th album, titled “Joy,” plus some of the fan favourite hits from the last two decades.

As part of the Easter concert, on Saturday, April 16, Joyous Celebration will announce this year’s winner of their annual talent search competition. For the past five months, MTN and the Joyous Celebration Foundation have been searching for new talent to join the multi-award-winning ensemble through the Share Your Light digital auditions campaign. “It brings us such pleasure to turn the dreams of many of the MTN Joyous Celebration fans into a reality,” said Nomsa Mazibuko, GM: Brand and Communications, MTN SA.

"Our primary objective has always been about bringing people closer to their passion. With the opportunities given to the Top 10 contestants, we hope they will match it with the required energies that will propel them to progress in their careers and thrive in the industry." Joyous Celebration's latest album showcases the choir's diversity in both style and appeal. The album features the likes of Mnqobi Nxumalo, idols finalist Siyakha Kitha and Sbu Noah. The group was founded in 1996 by gospel giants Dr Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane.

The choir boasts a successful career that spans over 26 years, and over the years has managed to reinvent itself and stay abreast with the trends in the gospel music space. The ensemble also proved their ability to adapt and pivot when they joined Universal Music Group, backed by US-based label Motown Gospel, ahead of their 25th album release in March last year. In response to the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods, the group encouraged South Africans to pray for all the affected families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of KZN affected by the #KZNFloods as well as many other parts of our country. "We call on you Joyous Family to join us in prayer and anything else that the Lord leads you to do to help the affected families," shared the group on Instagram. Don's miss MTN Joyous Celebration 26: JOY from Friday, April 15 until Sunday, April 17, at the Carnival City Big Top Arena.

