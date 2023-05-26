‘Kings & Queens of Comedy’ returns to Joburg this weekend

The cream of the crop in comedy is gathering in Joburg this weekend and we’ve heard it’s about to be the funniest affair. The “Kings & Queens of Comedy” showcase returns to the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Saturday, May 27, for an evening of laughter, just in time for pay day, because its always lekker to laugh when you have money, or so they say.

The event sees nine of Mzansi’s A-list comedians take to the stage with their comedic excellence, armed with razor sharp wit and will be hosted by Kfm’s master of pranks, Darren “Whackhead” Simpson and Riaad Moosa who’s known for his unique blend of observational humour and storytelling that touches on his daily life. The hilarious Lindy Johnson, a rising star in the industry with her infectious energy and relatable tales of everyday experiences joins the line up alongside Sifiso Nene. Tackling current affairs with her no-holds-barred comedy is Celeste Ntuli. Mark Banks, a legend on the comedy scene, brings his unparalleled timing and clever wordplay to the stage while SA’s favourite duo Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, a ventriloquist act, combine puppetry and satire to deliver nail-biting social commentary with a twist while Muthu Murugan will leave you in a fit of laughter.

Comedic genius, Marc Lottering, effortlessly weaves stories of everyday life with his unique blend of wit and charm and the queen of Indian comedy, Annalakshmi, will captivate audiences with her clever cultural commentary while singing a tune about her daily experiences. Tickets cost R180 via Ticketpro. Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Supplied “Glenmorangie Experience”

The “Glenmorangie Experience” sets foot in Tshwane’s Propaganda this weekend to give the people what they want. Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini will be joined by singer-songwriter and frequent collaborator Nana Atta, who is making waves on the local music scene with her “African sound therapy” and her latest EP “Emakhosini”. Where: Propaganda, 271 Struben Street.

When: May 26 from 2pm. Cost: R50 via Computicket. Picture: Supplied “Open Studios”

The Creative Uprising Hub are inviting creatives to experience its talent during “Open Studios Joburg”. The visual arts festival forms one of 11 art buildings, spaces or projects across the CBD, where visitors to Open Studios are invited to meet the artists and makers, interact with their work, and enjoy a programme of exhibitions, walkabouts, performance and design. Visitors will be able to explore the space and its creative talent via a shuttle service linking all sites during the event (included in the cost of tickets) to allow visitors to safely explore the city.

Where: Constitution Hill Precinct at Sam Hancock Street, Braamfontein. When: May 27. Cost: From R50 on Quicket. Kids under 18 enter free.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Picture: Supplied. “Ladysmith Black Mambazo Tour” The legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo kicked off their “SA Legacy Tour” this week. The five time Grammy award-winning isicathamiya group, which has been making music for more than six decades, will end their Johannesburg run on May 28. Fans of the legendary group can look forward to an evening of pure entertainment from the start to finish.