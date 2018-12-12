Kwesta. Picture: Supplied

Local artist Kwesta will be dropping two collaborative singles with two of the finest international rappers Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan as part of the Heineken #192Countries campaign. Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan will be performing the new singles alongside Kwesta for the first time on Friday, December 14, at Mustang Room in Johannesburg.

Kwesta’s single with Rick Ross is titled ‘Kuhambani’ and his track with Rich Homie Quan is called ‘Come From The Bottom’ the three rappers will be shooting the music videos for the tracks at the K1 God’s hometown, Katlehong.

“This collaboration could not have happened at a better time. It’s also taking place at the right time where the world is drawn to the African perspective, so the fusion of different cultures and sounds from this collaboration will certainly tug at music lovers heartstrings.

"We’re happy to be a part of this and for this project to be a part of our 192 countries campaign – it makes perfect sense,” says Themba Ratsibe, Heineken SA marketing manager.

Johannesburg!!!!! Are you ready for the experience!?!? You already know. Join myself and @RichHomieQuan at the #HeinekenExperience this Friday, 14 Dec 2018. #DZTydKwesta pic.twitter.com/zHCuxUzhey — 🙏🏾 #K1Ggg #VurVai (@KwestaDaKAR) December 11, 2018