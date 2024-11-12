Laugh and reflect with ‘Defending the Caveman’ and other thought-provoking stage productions

For over three decades, “Defending the Caveman” has been entertaining theatregoers from around the globe. The iconic one-man show, which taps into the differences between men and women, was created by American comedian Rob Becker.

As with most comedic works, Becker used his life experience as well as observations to add gravitas to the script. To date, the Broadway hit has been performed in over 45 countries and has been translated into more than 30 languages. Critics have sung its praises, describing the show as "hilarious and insightful".

Unsurprisingly, it bagged several awards along the way, including the prestigious Olivier Award in London. The upcoming production, performed by Craig Jackson and directed by Aurelie Stratton, was previously staged at Theatre on the Square in March. Now it’s back by popular demand for a several-week run.

Over the years, the script has evolved, incorporating major social and global events. As such, the funny and thought-provoking offering takes into consideration Covid-19, the current wars and load shedding. Aside from “Defending the Caveman” being told from a woman’s perspective with Stratton on the director’s chair, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind theatre experience with timeless humour and sharp insight into relatable life scenarios.

With year-end burnout affecting everyone, laughter could be the best interim prescription. Where: Theatre on the Square. When: November 19 to 30.

Cost: Dinner and show packages vary from R400 to R580 and can be booked through Computicket or the theatre on 011 883 8606 or 083 377 4969. Lala Ngenxeba/Of Love and Revolution As part of the KAZA KAMBA Pan-African Theatre Festival, The Market Theatre Foundation in partnership with the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and Arts Alive proudly presents “Lala Ngenxeba/Of Love and Revolution”, which commemorates the hundredth anniversary of Robert Sobukwe’s birth.

According to the press statement, the play homes in on the life of the former PAC leader through critical historic moments alongside his prison letters to his wife, Veronica Sobukwe. Pulane Rampoana, Zizana ‘Zizi’ Peteni and Katlego ‘Kaygee’ Letsholonyana in a scene from ‘Lala Ngenxeba/Of Love and Revolution’. Picture: Supplied Given the time period that it is set in, the production includes key Some of the SA’s key historical events à la the Sharpeville Massacre, life at various prisons leading up to ‘the Sobukwe Clause’, Robben Island as well as his final days are interwoven into the script.

The production makes use of orality and multiple-point-of-view storytelling, monologues, satire, songs and excerpts from some of Sobukwe’s favourite poems as taken from his letters. “Lala Ngenxeba/Of Love and Revolution”, written by award-winning playwright Monageng “Vice” Motshabi and directed by Palesa Mazamisa, offers insight into Robert’s fight against oppression and racial injustice. The play delves into how those who were closest to him impacted his journey in the country’s liberation movement.

The cast includes Pulane Rampoana, Zizana Peteni and Katlego ‘Kaygee’ Letsholonyana. This powerful production is a painful recollection of the imprisonment, exile and killing of freedom fighters during South Africa’s apartheid era. Throughout the play, the cast moves between narration and the voicing of various characters, including the protagonist, in a way that grapples with a complex life and legacy.

Where: Barney Simon, Market Theatre. When: Runs until December 8 at 7pm. Cost: R100 to R200 through Webtickets. No under-14s allowed.

A Street Taxi Named Desiree This is a satirical play that parodies Tennessee Williams' “A Streetcar Named Desire”. In a hypothetical scenario, it explores the idea of Jesus returning to present- day South Africa. Squeezed into the backseat of a taxi, what would he make of the stories he hears and the people he sees?

Each scene transports the audience into a chaotic scenario the fast-paced ride, exploring the trials and tribulations of everyday people. The play, performed by three actors playing multiple characters, uses humour to address deeper issues affecting the nation. Written and directed by Obett Motaung, it is performed by Sibusiso Mkhiz, Lucky Mqoboli and Kamo Motlahoe.

Where: Sibusiso Khwinana at SA State Theatre, Pretoria. When: Runs until November 24 at 7pm. Cost: R150 from Webtickets.

Marianne Thamms Round of Applause The press release states, “You might think politics in South Africa is no laughing matter, but brace yourself for Marianne Thamm's hilarious informative and satirical comedy which makes sense of how the country withstood and survived State Capture”. That pretty much sums up this production, which has been staged several times to date.

A veteran investigative journalist, columnist and author, Thamm unpacks what went wrong in South Africa and how everyone survived it - some hanging on by a thread. Tapping into her years of experience, she takes the audience along on a journey through time, revealing the nation’s resilience while also exposing the strengths, weaknesses and mayhem along the way. Where: Studio Theatre At Montecasino, Johannesburg.