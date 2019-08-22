Lira. Picture: Instagram

As women's month draw to a close, South Africa continues to celebrate and honour the beauty and strength that is a woman. This Friday, soul and R&B lovers will be treated to a night of splendour as "Divas of Soul", multi-award-winning star Lira, Grammy-nominated singer Syleena Johnson and Afro-soul sensation Berita set the Carnival City Big Top Arena ablaze in honour of women across the globe.

The much-anticipated music extravaganza will see the trio serenade the guests with their melodic sounds while using the platform to educate and create awareness around challenges women face.

“The show is a great opportunity to share the stage with wonderful female artists from South Africa as well as with Syleena, whom I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a stage with before. Women’s month is also a great opportunity to celebrate the power of femininity - together.”

Lira also revealed she and Syleena have a surprise for the audience.

“I have a feeling Syleena and I may do something together - fans just have to wait for the night to find out,” hinted Lira.

Lira, whose musical career spans 13 years, has recently become the first African icon for the Barbie Shero campaign. The Ekurhuleni born star was honoured with the historic Barbie doll in her likeness.

“I feel incredibly honoured and affirmed and I’m hoping that this honour will make every girl in the continent feel like she means something in the world. I’m hoping that girls will feel proud of who they are and that they can feel that their dreams are valid and achievable. This feels like a win for ALL of us, “ she said.

Lira continues to inspire young women across the globe, through her story, her melodic voice and her timeless beauty. On what inspires her and her unique sound, she explains: “Right now I’m inspired by various global trends however I want to infuse them with a distinctly South African flavour. I love our African melodies and languages as well as our indigenous instruments and this is a great way to achieve a global sound without losing the fact that I am from this continent.”

About what fans expect from the show, the "Feel Good" hitmaker enthused: “We intend to make it an inspirational, entertaining and fun-filled show. I suggest the ladies come in comfortable shoes because we are going to move our beautiful bodies.”

Her 2016 album Born Free is still doing exceptionally well. Lira says she’ll be releasing new music soon

“It’s been long overdue because I finished the album two years ago and delayed releasing it because it was my desire to release it in America first. I can no longer delay so I’m sharing the music fourth quarter of 2019,” she said

"Divas of Soul" takes place on Friday August 23 at Carnival City Big Top Arena in Ekurhuleni. Tickets are available at Computicket from R250 to R480.