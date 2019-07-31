Lira. Picture: Instagram

Lira, Syleena Johnson and Berita are set to bring soul sizzle to audiences, on August 23 at Carnival City Big Top Arena in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Lira, who refers to her music as "a fusion of soul, funk, elements of jazz and African” continues to wow local and international audiences with her voice and artistry.

This 11-times South African Music Award-winning Afro-Soul vocalist, has six multi-platinum studio albums, her most recent being "Born Free".

She is a coach and mentor in the South African version of reality TV show "The Voice".

Watch Lira set the stage alight on her recent trip to LA.

Grammy-nominated Chicago-born diva Syleena Johnson is a soul singer-songwriter, actress and talk show host. While she is well known for her chart-topping hit "All Falls Down" collaboration with Kanye West, her music career boasts eight studio albums and multiple awards and nominations.

Her confessional songs and soulful rasp are described as “reminiscent of old-school R&B singers”.



During her tour she will present her motivational workshop "Girls Talk with Syleena Johnson" with girls from Ekurhuleni.



Multi-award winning singer-songwriter, guitarist and music producer, Berita was introduced to South Africa with a stunning debut "Thandolwethu", now revered as a classic South African ballad.

Berita has release three studio albums to critical and commercial acclaim, earning platinum sales and multiple awards.

Her most recent project is the chart topping single "Ndicel’ikiss", released in January and currently sitting on the top 40 most played songs on South African radio.



Tickets are sold through Computicket from R250 to R480.