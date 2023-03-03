Lloyiso, Elaine and Amanda Black spread love at ‘The Soirée Lovers Edition’

Lovers came out in their numbers to enjoy good music and food at the recently-held “The Soirée’ Lovers Edition”, at Toadbury Hall Hotel, Joburg, and came dressed for the summer love mood. After being postponed for a week, following the untimely death of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, The Soiree took place and delivered a memorable experience.

Hosted by 5FM’s Zanele Potelwa, “The Soirée” has become an exciting addition to the South African event calendar and the event was a perfect day for people to connect with loved ones while creating meaningful memories. Under a cloudless sky, event goers danced to an eclectic, all-star music line-up with a distinctive Afro-soul leaning with the bill including Marcus Harvey, Loveslavephola, DJ & mixologist Mmisology and funk DJ Sumthin Brown. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanele Potelwa (@zanelepotelwa) SAMA Award-winning artist Lloyiso performed a selection of his hits, including his new offering “Run”.

Elaine celebrated event goers by singing “Happy Birthday”, to those who were celebrating. Amanda Black had the audience singing along to her smash hit “Kahle”, among others. Rapper AKA, who was billed to perform at the event before his untimely death, was honoured with a tribute set by DJ Venom, who played the late rapper’s greatest hits.

With its mature trees and expansive country lawns, as well as being a 20-minute drive from both Joburg and Pretoria, Toadbury Hall Hotel was an exceptional setting for the other lifestyle elements of “The Soirée Lovers Edition”. It included an artisanal food experience with hand-crafted culinary offerings, a deli and limited-edition Stella Artois merchandise and a perfect backdrop for those couple goals Instagram pictures. “The Soirée" was the perfect setting to bring people together for all the right reasons.