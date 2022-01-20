‘Lockdown Upside Down’ promises laughter, tears as new show hits Theatre on the Square stage

“Lockdown Upside Down“ promises laughter and tears as the new show hits the Theatre on the Square stage. Theatre on the Square is ready to welcome theatre lovers back with the new original suburban musical revue “Lockdown Upside Down”.

The nostalgic production is set to open on February 9 and will run till February 26. The show explores the trials and tribulations of two mothers, their friendship and antics as they confront the devastating Covid pandemic during the lockdown. The production is directed by Alan Swerdlow, and is created by, and features Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, with Lorri Strauss, together with musical director and pianist, Cathrine Hopkins.

“We have no doubt that “Lockdown Upside Down” will be a special night out, filled with an abundance of laughter, tears and memories. Through songs and stories, audiences will be tapping their feet to re-imagined and familiar theatre songs. “The production team hopes to fill hearts with music, warmth, hope and healing,” comments executive producer Daphne Kuhn. “This marks new beginnings for 2022. Through entertainment, the theatre is committed to providing work opportunities and creativity for the industry, and upliftment and healing for the public.

“We are inviting our very loyal and supportive audience back to Theatre on the Square to experience again, the joy of stimulating live theatre. “Through our very successful crowd-funding efforts, we are developing a new audience and new patrons have been awakened during the two years of cultural inactivity. We look forward to their support to keep theatre alive,” she said. The Sandton theatre had a soft re-opening last October with a variety of concerts after over 20 months of Covid closure.