Locnville. Picture: Instagram

Sun City announced on Thursday that award winning electro duo Locnville (LCVL) is set to perform at the venue over the Easter weekend. “We are excited to have one of South Africa’s most successful music groups performing over the Easter weekend. This incredibly talented pair has mass appeal and we are expecting a capacity crowd of both young and old for their performances,” said Thapelo Modise, marketing manager at Sun City.

The duo, comprising of twin brothers Andrew and Brian Chaplin, will take to the stage at Valley of Waves on Saturday 20 April and Sunday 21 April.

Sun City said Locnville’s shows were amongst the highlights of the Easter weekend lineup and that their resident vocalist Clinton Viljoen would be opening for the twins.

"For most South Africans, Locnville needs little introduction. The brothers have blazed a trail through the local music scene since releasing their debut album Sun in my Pocket in 2010. The album was an outrageous success, peaking at number one on the RISA South African Albums Chart and later winning the twins the award for Best Newcomer at the 2010 MK Awards," the resort said.

"They have stacked up other major awards including Best Selling Album and Best Newcomer at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and have toured the world playing alongside the likes of Taio Cruz, Mike Poser and Jason Derulo. Their second album Running To Midnight, released in 2011, featured the hit "Stars Above You" which received major airplay on local radio. The twins released their third studio album titled Taste the Weekend in June 2016."